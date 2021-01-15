It seemed like a great idea at the time. Back in late summer of 2020, my girlfriend and I were making our plans to attend a Halloween wedding in Chicago, and we decided our best bet would be to drive. Neither of us had set foot on a plane since the novel coronavirus had begun its dark reign over the world, and while the science suggested we'd be fine so long as everyone obeyed the mask rules, neither of us were particularly keen on the idea of climbing aboard.

We were heading to a wedding, so we'd need something upscale; it'd be a 12-hour drive each way, so we'd want something comfortable; and since we were planning on driving about 1,600 miles, we wanted something that was ideally at least somewhat fuel-efficient. Which meant the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Black Label —the fanciest version of Lincoln's midsize plug-in hybrid SUV, channeling the best of the excellent Navigator in the same rear-wheel-drive-based, vaguely Mustang-related platform used by the new Explorer, seemed like an ideal choice.



As you might have guessed, things didn't go quite according to plan. Spiking COVID rates in the Midwest led us to cancel the trip at the last moment. Instead of flying a third across the country in our roadgoing alternative to an Airbus, we wound up piloting the Aviator on routine missions in and around New York City — buying groceries, seeing sights, etc. Still, that was time enough to learn a few things about it...and make me wish I'd had the chance to log some serious miles.