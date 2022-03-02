Polestar's Newest Car Proves the Convertible Isn't Dead Yet

A few years back, Volvo spun its electric performance arm Polestar into an independent brand — and so far, the results have been promising. Whether it's mass-market offerings like the Polestar 2 or the upcoming halo Polestar 5 that will use supercar tech and draw heavily from the brand's stunning Precept concept, the future looks bright.

And getting brighter. Polestar has just provided us with another glimpse of that future with the O2 concept, which they call their "vision of a new era of sports cars."

Here's what you need to know about the Polestar O2.