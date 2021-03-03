The Volvo Car Corporation is a Swedish car manufacturer. The company started building cars in 1927 as a subsidiary of the Swedish corporation AB Volvo. (Volvo means “I roll” in Latin; initially, it actually referenced the company’s ball bearings.) The company began exporting cars to the U.S. in the 1950s, then fleshed out a lineup of family sedans and wagons in the 1960s and 1970s.
Since its inception, Volvo’s hallmark has been safety. The three-point seatbelt, introduced by Volvo in 1959, may be the most important life-saving innovation in automotive history. Volvo also pioneered features like crumple zones, side-impact protection and collapsible steering columns. Today, the company remains at the forefront of accident prevention and mitigation technology; to give you a sense just how audacious they are, remember that this is the company that set a goal of eliminating all fatalities in its cars by 2020.
Over recent decades, the brand has steadily moved upmarket. Ford bought Volvo from its parent company in 1999, merging it into what it called the "Premier Automotive Group" along with Aston Martin, Jaguar and Land Rover. When that strategy didn't work quite as hoped due to myriad reasons, FoMoCo sold Volvo to Chinese company Geely in 2010. Volvo bought independent tuner Polestar Performance in 2015, and currently releases both Polestar-branded Volvos and electric cars under the Polestar brand name.
Model Nomenclature
Old-school Volvos from the 1960s to the early 1990s used a three-digit number designation for their names. Generally, the first number represented the series number, the second number revealed the number of engine cylinders and the third number — used either externally or internally — denoted the number of doors. So, the Volvo 244 was, initially, the brand's second vehicle, with a four-cylinder engine and four doors.
Volvo switched to the current alphanumeric system in the late 1990s. The letter tells what kind of vehicle it is: “S” models are sedans; “V” models are wagons; “XC” models are SUVs, with the letters standing for "cross country." (Somewhat confusingly, Volvo also sells “Cross Country” versions of the V wagons.)
The numbers track the size of the vehicle: larger numbers equal a larger vehicle. Volvo currently uses 40, 60 and 90, hough, 30, 50, 70, and 80 have been used on past models. The numbers use two digits to avoid conflicting with Audi’s alphanumeric system. From 2021 onward, hybrid and electric models will carry Volvo’s “Recharge” label.
Powertrains
Volvo
Volvo is in the process of converting its entire lineup to electric powertrains. The brand intends EVs to represent half of its sales by 2025. Even by non-EV standards, though, the brand has a simple engine lineup compared to other manufacturers — all combustion engines are based on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder — but manages to elicit as much confusion as possible with its naming conventions. The lineup is as follows.
T4: turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 181 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque; front-wheel drive only
T5: turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft; FWD or all-wheel drive
T6: turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 316 hp and 295 lb-ft; AWD only
T8: the T6 engine, plus two electric motors for a combined 400 hp and 472 lb-ft; Volvo also terms this "T8 eAWD" or "Recharge plug-in hybrid"
Polestar: performance-tuned plug-in hybrid with 415 hp and 494 lb-ft
Recharge Pure Electric: full-electric powertrain offering 402 hp and 486 lb-ft
Trim Levels
Volvo has pared down its trim lineup in recent years. There are basically three trim levels: Momentum is the base model; R-Design is a sportier design trim; Inscription is the luxury trim. The S60, V60 and XC60 also have high-performance Polestar Engineered trims with the 415 hp plug-in hybrid. The V60 and V90 wagons offer Cross Country versions with raised suspensions, cladding and a softer tuned suspension.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower.
When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.