Toyota's New GR Corolla Is the Hot Hatch We've Always Deserved

Toyota has never really been one for the hot hatch category — at least, not as we currently know it in America. Oh, sure, the AE86 Corolla of the '80s came in liftback form, but it was more pint-sized sports car than spicy hatchback. No, hot hatches and their ilk — cars like the Honda Civic Type R, the Subaru WRX and STI, the Ford Focus RS and Fiesta ST, the dearly departed Mitsubishi Lancer Evo — take pride in their proletarian roots, making no secret that they're over-the-top versions of the cars favored by budget-conscious buyers. Indeed, that's part of their appeal: all the convenience of a small hatchback, just with a ton of added yeehaw.

But Toyota, for all its recent full-court press into performance and driving fun, has left its lineup free of such a car. The GR 86 and Supra are there on the affordable end of the sports car spectrum, sure, but neither is all that practical — at least, compared to a five-seat car with a hatch. The regular Corolla does offer a six-speed stick, to its credit, but that's about the sportiest part of it; otherwise, it's simply a very solid, dependable little car.

That all changes today, however. Meet the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla.