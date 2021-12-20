The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Still a Rally-Bred Riot

The Subaru WRX was one of my automotive white whales. It was a car I thirsted over in high school, one that helped stoke my lifelong automotive passion in its nascent years. But I had never had the opportunity to drive one. A move to NYC thwarted my plans to save for one post-college, and they've been hard to come by in media fleets since; after all, carmakers usually want journalists to drive what's new, and the last generation WRX launched back in 2014.

Fortunately, I can now use the past tense when talking about the WRX being my white whale — because Subaru recently invited me out with other journalists to foggy, rainy Northern California to drive the all-new 2022 WRX.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the WRX’s arrival in America. And while my tastes, comfort requirements, hormone levels, general regard for authority, hat bill orientation and insulation in the midsection have altered over the past couple of decades, the WRX has eschewed similar compromises. It continues to be the rowdy rally monster of adolescent dreams — and a surprisingly affordable and practical daily driver...if you chase your morning coffee with a can of Monster Energy before the morning commute.

