The Best Gear to Make Your Garage the Ultimate Workshop
The home garage, for those lucky enough to have one, can be the sanctuary of the at-home mechanic — and provide valuable space to a dedicated DIYer. The importance of having the right tools at the right time cannot be overstated...but what about the garage itself? After all, the space you do all your work could use a little gear love, too.
Sure, the tools are the main protagonist, but there are a handful of big-picture items that any garage needs to be operating at maximum potential (and, of course, give you a place to keep your beer). Here are a few items that every garage needs in order to help turn it into the productivity cave you always wanted it to be.
Laying down an epoxy seal on your garage floor should be your first move. Not only will it help protect the concrete from wear and tear, but it makes cleaning up oil and other liquid spills exponentially easier.
Interlocking floor tiles go one step further in protecting your garage floor and making cleanups easier. The added diamond pattern with these tiles adds crucial grip – and classic styling – too.
What's the best way to deter thieves from entering your garage? How about bright LED floodlights and an HD video camera and 3D Motion Detection. Not to mention you being able to watch them and speak to them in real time.
It can get a bit lonely when you're working out in the garage. Catch up on podcasts, chill out with some NPR or, heck, blast some Oasis — we're not here to judge — with this great portable speaker option.
Quit grinning and bearing your ancient, creaky garage door opener. Technology has improved. And a replacement need not cost a fortune. This Chamberlin unit has a built-in wide-angle camera, a quiet DC motor and smartphone integration to open or close your door remotely.
Having problems with your WiFi signal out in garage land (or anywhere in your house)? Orbi's system sets up in minutes, will dramatically extend your coverage area, can work with signals up to 2Gbps and can accommodate up to 40 devices.
There are few more essential garage items than a Wet/Dry vacuum. With its 10-gallon capacity and 5.5 horsepower motor, this Dewalt unit will have you prepped for any liquid messes and make you an absolute hero when the rains hit and water creeps into the basement.
No garage is complete without a tool chest. This nine-drawer example from Husky is durable and offers a ton of storage. It features an integrated power strip with outlets and USB ports and the wood top can double as a work surface.
Running out of space? Try exploiting some of your vertical real estate. These heavy-duty storage racks can hold up to 300 pounds worth of gear and work with ceilings up to 12 feet.
Installing a fridge in your garage sounds like a luxury, but when you’re covered in oil, grease and sawdust, the last thing you want to do is track that mess through your house. Besides… beer.
Lighting is crucial in any work space; it’s important you can see what you’re doing and see it well. 5000 Lumens from this Lithonia Lighting LED light will absolutely do the job.
Having a tool chest is one thing, but proper storage and — specifically, wall cabinets – is another necessity. New Age Garage Storage offers different sizes as well as modular units that keep all the extra clutter in your garage neat, organized and out of the way.
An auto lift is aimed more at the at-home mechanics, but having one makes working on a car exponentially easier. Imagine a world in which you don’t have to slither your way under your car to tighten a bolt at an awkward angle? Sounds like garage heaven. And this lift will support anything smaller than a Hummer EV SUT.