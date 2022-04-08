The Best Gear to Make Your Garage the Ultimate Workshop

The home garage, for those lucky enough to have one, can be the sanctuary of the at-home mechanic — and provide valuable space to a dedicated DIYer. The importance of having the right tools at the right time cannot be overstated...but what about the garage itself? After all, the space you do all your work could use a little gear love, too.

Sure, the tools are the main protagonist, but there are a handful of big-picture items that any garage needs to be operating at maximum potential (and, of course, give you a place to keep your beer). Here are a few items that every garage needs in order to help turn it into the productivity cave you always wanted it to be.