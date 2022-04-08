Today's Top Stories
The Best Gear to Make Your Garage the Ultimate Workshop

The importance of having the right tools at the right time can't be overstated...but what about the garage itself?

By Tyler Duffy
men talking in garage
Don MasonGetty Images

The home garage, for those lucky enough to have one, can be the sanctuary of the at-home mechanic — and provide valuable space to a dedicated DIYer. The importance of having the right tools at the right time cannot be overstated...but what about the garage itself? After all, the space you do all your work could use a little gear love, too.

Sure, the tools are the main protagonist, but there are a handful of big-picture items that any garage needs to be operating at maximum potential (and, of course, give you a place to keep your beer). Here are a few items that every garage needs in order to help turn it into the productivity cave you always wanted it to be.

Seal-Krete Epoxy-Seal Low VOC Concrete & Garage Floor Paint
Seal Krete
$54 AT AMAZON

Laying down an epoxy seal on your garage floor should be your first move. Not only will it help protect the concrete from wear and tear, but it makes cleaning up oil and other liquid spills exponentially easier.

GarageTrac Diamond, Durable Copolymer Interlocking Modular Non-Slip Garage Flooring Tile (12 Pack), White
Big Floors
$60 AT AMAZON

Interlocking floor tiles go one step further in protecting your garage floor and making cleanups easier. The added diamond pattern with these tiles adds crucial grip – and classic styling – too.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro - Hardwired Outdoor Smart Security Camera with Two LED Floodlights
Ring
$250 AT LOWE'S

What's the best way to deter thieves from entering your garage? How about bright LED floodlights and an HD video camera and 3D Motion Detection. Not to mention you being able to watch them and speak to them in real time.

Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker
Sonos
$179 AT SONOS

It can get a bit lonely when you're working out in the garage. Catch up on podcasts, chill out with some NPR or, heck, blast some Oasis — we're not here to judge — with this great portable speaker option.

Chamberlain B4643T Smart Built in Camera-myQ Smartphone Controlled-Ultra Quiet, Strong Belt Drive, Blue Garage Door Opener
CHAMBERLAIN
Now 23% off
$263 AT AMAZON

Quit grinning and bearing your ancient, creaky garage door opener. Technology has improved. And a replacement need not cost a fortune. This Chamberlin unit has a built-in wide-angle camera, a quiet DC motor and smartphone integration to open or close your door remotely.

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System
NETGEAR
Now 22% off
$349 AT AMAZON

Having problems with your WiFi signal out in garage land (or anywhere in your house)? Orbi's system sets up in minutes, will dramatically extend your coverage area, can work with signals up to 2Gbps and can accommodate up to 40 devices.

Dewalt DXV10P 10 gallon Quiet Poly Wet Dry Vacuum
DEWALT
$150 AT AMAZON

There are few more essential garage items than a Wet/Dry vacuum. With its 10-gallon capacity and 5.5 horsepower motor, this Dewalt unit will have you prepped for any liquid messes and make you an absolute hero when the rains hit and water creeps into the basement.

Husky Extra Deep 46 in. 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench
HuskyTools
$716 AT AMAZON

No garage is complete without a tool chest. This nine-drawer example from Husky is durable and offers a ton of storage. It features an integrated power strip with outlets and USB ports and the wood top can double as a work surface.

Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack
FLEXIMOUNTS
$280 AT AMAZON

Running out of space? Try exploiting some of your vertical real estate. These heavy-duty storage racks can hold up to 300 pounds worth of gear and work with ceilings up to 12 feet.

Unique Retro 21.6 in. 9 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
Unique
$1,300 AT HOME DEPOT

Installing a fridge in your garage sounds like a luxury, but when you’re covered in oil, grease and sawdust, the last thing you want to do is track that mess through your house. Besides… beer.

Lithonia Lighting 40K SGLL 24 80CRI 4000K PIR M4 Adjustable Indoor LED Garage Light with Integrated Motion Sensor, 5000 Lumens, 120 Volts, 80 Watts, Damp Listed, Silver
Lithonia Lighting
Now 19% off
$109 AT AMAZON

Lighting is crucial in any work space; it’s important you can see what you’re doing and see it well. 5000 Lumens from this Lithonia Lighting LED light will absolutely do the job.

New Age Products Pro Series 6-Piece Garage Storage System
NewAge Products
$1,700 AT HOME DEPOT

Having a tool chest is one thing, but proper storage and — specifically, wall cabinets – is another necessity. New Age Garage Storage offers different sizes as well as modular units that keep all the extra clutter in your garage neat, organized and out of the way.

Triumph NT9FP 9,000 lb Two Post Auto Lift
TRIUMPH
$2,840 AT AMAZON

An auto lift is aimed more at the at-home mechanics, but having one makes working on a car exponentially easier. Imagine a world in which you don’t have to slither your way under your car to tighten a bolt at an awkward angle? Sounds like garage heaven. And this lift will support anything smaller than a Hummer EV SUT.

