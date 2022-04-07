General Motors revived the Hummer brand for the GMC Hummer EV SUT, their new flagship electric vehicle. It was a curious decision. Hummer, under GM stewardship, produced garish military cosplay SUVs most remembered for their — even by comparatively carefree 2000s standards — wasteful fuel consumption. It was about as far from electric cars as one can get. And Hummer is not a natural fit for GMC — a luxury brand that builds the sleek Yukon and Sierra Denalis your boss drives — either.

What the Hummer name does, though is resonate and grab attention. It primes you to expect something big, noteworthy and aggressive — which is precisely what GMC is going for with the Hummer EV SUT.

The Hummer EV SUT is ultimate Ultium. It's the showcase vehicle for the heights GM can achieve with its new electric vehicle platform. You don't change skeptical minds with a milquetoast crossover, which is why GMC opted for the moonshot — the new Hummer First Edition's lunar design theme isn't a coincidence — instead. They threw everything into a 1,000-horsepower electric beast of a truck to take on anything combustion-powered and let the price tag soar into the six figures.

GM's new flagship truck is finally here. And, after some COVID-related delays, GMC finally let us behind the wheel of one for a day at a media launch event outside Phoenix. Even if it's not something I would personally spend $100,000-plus 0n, it was hard not to come away impressed and excited for (hopefully cheaper) Ultium things to come.