Jeep Is Bringing Its Wildest Wrangler Concept Yet to Moab
More like Magnet-OMG
The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah — the Jeep off-roading equivalent of the Super Bowl — is about to begin. And after dropping initial teasers, Jeep finally unveiled the seven concept Jeeps the company will be bringing to Moab. There's no two-door Jeep Gladiator this year. But Jeep is bringing what is probably the most mind-blowing in-house-built two-door Wrangler ever. And if you like big, chunky tires. It looks like Jeep may be upping the ante on its competitors.
Here's a rundown of all seven 2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts.
Jeep gave us their first take on an electric Wrangler last with the Magneto Concept. The 2.0 version takes things up a notch or 12. Jeep kept the two-door body style and the six-speed manual transmission.
Instead of matching the V6 output, Jeep gives the Magneto 2.0 a custom-built motor with an inverter derived from race cars. It has a peak amperage mode for 10 seconds that Jeep likens to "electronic nitrous oxide," which delivers 625 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. That can propel the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 from 0-60 mph in two seconds.
Want some off-roading stuff? The Magneto 2.0 also packs a three-inch lift kit, 40-inch tires and the Rock-Trac transfer case from the Wrangler Rubicon. Jeep also lengthened the wheelbase by 12 inches for added stability.
Jeep describes the Bob Concept as a Wrangler/Gladiator mashup. It's a Gladiator with a "bobbed" truck bed shortened for better off-roading angles. It goes all-in on the open-air experience, removing the doors and the B-pillars. It rolls on 40-inch tires with 20-inch bead-lock wheels, and it's powered by the EcoDiesel V6.
The Jeep '41 Concept is — you guessed it — a nod back to Jeep's iconic military heritage. It uses the hybrid 4xe powertrain. It has some cool Fifteen52 wheels painted D.R.A.B green. It rides on relatively modest 35-inch mud-terrain tires.
This Wrangler celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Wrangler Rubicon. It's based on the Hemi-powered Rubicon 392 and includes some features that show just how far the Wrangler has come in 20 years, including a one-touch power top, an active dual-mode exhaust system and 37-inch mud-terrain tires.
Jeep is coming out with the PHEV 4xe version of the new Grand Cherokee this year. This is a slightly modified version of the off-road-focused Trailhawk trim with a custom paint job and interior, flared fenders and 33-inch mud-terrain tires.
This Jeep Gladiator showcases a wide range of Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar accessories, including a two-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, a snorkel and the JPP Gorilla Glass windshield. QR codes on the truck take you to the website to order the parts.
This "wide-open-air extreme 4x4 machine" is another showcase for JPP and Mopar accessories. Cool features include 50-state-legal DRLs in the fender flares and an Add-a-trunk deck lid for lockable storage when you remove the roof.
