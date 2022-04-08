Jeep Is Bringing Its Wildest Wrangler Concept Yet to Moab

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah — the Jeep off-roading equivalent of the Super Bowl — is about to begin. And after dropping initial teasers, Jeep finally unveiled the seven concept Jeeps the company will be bringing to Moab. There's no two-door Jeep Gladiator this year. But Jeep is bringing what is probably the most mind-blowing in-house-built two-door Wrangler ever. And if you like big, chunky tires. It looks like Jeep may be upping the ante on its competitors.

Here's a rundown of all seven 2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts.