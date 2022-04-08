Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Gear Up for Camping Season with Backcountry Deals
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Filter Makes Any Water Drinking Water

Jeep Is Bringing Its Wildest Wrangler Concept Yet to Moab

More like Magnet-OMG

By Tyler Duffy
jeep® wrangler magneto 20 concept
Stellantis

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah — the Jeep off-roading equivalent of the Super Bowl — is about to begin. And after dropping initial teasers, Jeep finally unveiled the seven concept Jeeps the company will be bringing to Moab. There's no two-door Jeep Gladiator this year. But Jeep is bringing what is probably the most mind-blowing in-house-built two-door Wrangler ever. And if you like big, chunky tires. It looks like Jeep may be upping the ante on its competitors.

Here's a rundown of all seven 2022 Easter Jeep Safari concepts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0
jeep® wrangler magneto 20 concept
Stellantis

Jeep gave us their first take on an electric Wrangler last with the Magneto Concept. The 2.0 version takes things up a notch or 12. Jeep kept the two-door body style and the six-speed manual transmission.

Instead of matching the V6 output, Jeep gives the Magneto 2.0 a custom-built motor with an inverter derived from race cars. It has a peak amperage mode for 10 seconds that Jeep likens to "electronic nitrous oxide," which delivers 625 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. That can propel the Wrangler Magneto 2.0 from 0-60 mph in two seconds.

Want some off-roading stuff? The Magneto 2.0 also packs a three-inch lift kit, 40-inch tires and the Rock-Trac transfer case from the Wrangler Rubicon. Jeep also lengthened the wheelbase by 12 inches for added stability.

Jeep Bob Concept
jeep® bob concept
Stellantis

Jeep describes the Bob Concept as a Wrangler/Gladiator mashup. It's a Gladiator with a "bobbed" truck bed shortened for better off-roading angles. It goes all-in on the open-air experience, removing the doors and the B-pillars. It rolls on 40-inch tires with 20-inch bead-lock wheels, and it's powered by the EcoDiesel V6.

Jeep '41 Concept
jeep® ’41 concept
Stellantis

The Jeep '41 Concept is — you guessed it — a nod back to Jeep's iconic military heritage. It uses the hybrid 4xe powertrain. It has some cool Fifteen52 wheels painted D.R.A.B green. It rides on relatively modest 35-inch mud-terrain tires.

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept
jeep® rubicon 20th anniversary concept
Stellantis

This Wrangler celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Wrangler Rubicon. It's based on the Hemi-powered Rubicon 392 and includes some features that show just how far the Wrangler has come in 20 years, including a one-touch power top, an active dual-mode exhaust system and 37-inch mud-terrain tires.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe Concept
jeep® grand cherokee trailhawk phev concept
Stellantis

Jeep is coming out with the PHEV 4xe version of the new Grand Cherokee this year. This is a slightly modified version of the off-road-focused Trailhawk trim with a custom paint job and interior, flared fenders and 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

Jeep D-Coder Concept by JPP
jeep® d coder concept by jpp
Stellantis

This Jeep Gladiator showcases a wide range of Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar accessories, including a two-inch lift kit with FOX shocks, a snorkel and the JPP Gorilla Glass windshield. QR codes on the truck take you to the website to order the parts.

Jeep Birdcage Concept by JPP
jeep® birdcage concept by jpp
Stellantis

This "wide-open-air extreme 4x4 machine" is another showcase for JPP and Mopar accessories. Cool features include 50-state-legal DRLs in the fender flares and an Add-a-trunk deck lid for lockable storage when you remove the roof.

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

Much-needed upgrades are coming soon. Here's what you can expect.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From SUVs & Trucks
The Kia Telluride Is About to Get a Big Upgrade
2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT: An Audacious Supertruck
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Honda Just Showed Us Its Sexy New SUV
Electric Trucks: What You Need to Know
Honda, Chevy Planning a Game-Changing SUV
Ford Has a Cheap New Off-Road-Focused F-150
Jeep Is About to Reveal 6 New Off-Roaders
No One Should Buy a Classic Land Rover Defender.
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Is an Exciting, Capable SUV
One of Our Favorite Rooftop Tents Got an Upgrade