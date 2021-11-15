The Wrangler is Jeep's iconic off-roader. It's why a Jeep brand exists in the first place. But these days, Jeep's most popular — and arguably most important — vehicle is the Grand Cherokee. With the re-advent of the Wagoneer, the Grand Cherokee can no longer claim to be the brand's flagship SUV, but it remains the volume seller, profit driver...and SUV that Stellantis will move heaven, earth and every available microchip to sell.

The all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee is arriving in three phases. The three-row Grand Cherokee L hit dealers last summer; now, Jeep is following up with the two-row Grand Cherokee, which will begin deliveries before the end of the year. The third phase will be the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, launching early next year.

Jeep brought media members to Moab, Utah — off-roading Mecca and the brand's unofficial home away from home — to drive the new 2022 two-row Grand Cherokee. It was not because Moab was a convenient place to gather journalists — it certainly was not — but to underscore what makes the Grand Cherokee unique. The market teems with fancy midsize crossovers, and most of them pose as being adventurous. But the Grand Cherokee — when properly equipped — is the only one that can perform like a Jeep when it leaves the pavement.

And boy, can it do so.