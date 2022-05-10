For 2023, Land Rover offers four versions of the Range Rover Sport. The base engine is the carry-over turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a mild-hybrid system. It will be available in two versions: P360 SE (355 hp) and P400 SE Dynamic (395 hp), which starts at $83,000 and $90,000, respectively.

Those engines are joined by a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six plug-in hybrid, putting out 434 horsepower and 619 lb-ft of torque. Land Rover estimates it delivers up to 48 miles of EV-only range and propels the SUV from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. It starts at $104,200.

Top of the line is a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 pushing out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. Fitted with that engine, the Range Rover Sport accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and begins at $121,500. Every engine option uses an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive.