Meet the All-New 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
New engines, new tech, and another big change coming in 2024.
Last fall, Land Rover unveiled its all-new 2022 Range Rover. For the 2023 model year, Land Rover is following it up with the all-new 2023 Range Rover Sport, the Range Rover's smaller, cheaper and — as the name suggests — sportier sibling. Here's what you need to know about it.
For 2023, Land Rover offers four versions of the Range Rover Sport. The base engine is the carry-over turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a mild-hybrid system. It will be available in two versions: P360 SE (355 hp) and P400 SE Dynamic (395 hp), which starts at $83,000 and $90,000, respectively.
Those engines are joined by a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six plug-in hybrid, putting out 434 horsepower and 619 lb-ft of torque. Land Rover estimates it delivers up to 48 miles of EV-only range and propels the SUV from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. It starts at $104,200.
Top of the line is a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 pushing out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. Fitted with that engine, the Range Rover Sport accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and begins at $121,500. Every engine option uses an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive.
Land Rover did not provide any details. But they did note that, like the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport will launch an electric version in 2024. Both new EV models will kickstart Land Rover's plans to get six electric vehicles on the road by 2026 and have EVs make up 60% of sales by 2030.
It wouldn't be a Range Rover vehicle without some advanced (and dynamic) driving tech. The Range Rover Sport gets a Dynamic Air Suspension with switchable volume air springs. Dynamic Response Pro provides enhanced body control with a 48-volt electronic active roll control system.
The Range Rover Sport offers All-Wheel Steering (a.k.a. rear-wheel steering, with up to 7.3 degrees of opposing movement), an Electronic Active Differential and brake-based torque vectoring. The Range Rover Sport's Terrain Response adds a road-focused Dynamic mode and adaptive off-road cruise control.
The Range Rover Sport features Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen. A 29-speaker Meridian Signature Sound System is available. So are a Cabin Air Purifier Pro system for germ and odor removal and Active Noise Cancellation.
The 2023 Range Rover Sport is available for order now. And the configurator is live on Land Rover's website.
Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here.