Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Mercedes Has an Onslaught of Awesome New Cars Coming

Everything from Greek myths to F1-powered hypercars.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes vision amg concept car
Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications &amp; Marketing

At most car companies, officially selling the world's most expensive car would be a headline story. But Mercedes-Benz has never been most car companies. The company offered previews of its plans to go all-electric and pivot upmarket this decade. And there will be some exciting, ground-breaking and downright opulent vehicles rolling out with a three-pointed star very shortly — in addition to vehicles like the electric G-class arriving down the road.

Here's what we know about them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 AMG teased an electric performance sedan
driver's side rear quarter panel of mercedes vision amg concept
Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes-AMG unveiled a Vision AMG concept. It's a four-door coupé that previews the exterior design language of a future electric AMG lineup. And it runs an AMG.EA dedicated EV platform. Mercedes says the first AMG electric vehicle from the new lineup will launch in 2025.

2 Mercedes will create a new top-of-the-line Mythos Series
mercedes presentation teaser of its new mythos lineup with the silhouette of a new speedster
Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes announced the creation of a Mythos Series lineup of limited-run, ultra-exclusive collectors cars that will only be sold to dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors. The teaser displays the first model, which will be a Speedster.

3 A Mercedes-Maybach SL is coming
teaser photo of a new mercedes maybach vehicle at a presentation
Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes-teased a new Mercedes-Maybach family member, and a press release confirmed that a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach edition of the new SL is on the way.

4 The Mercedes-AMG One is finally happening
rear shot of mercedes amg one hypercar
Mercedes-Benz AG

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar — first revealed back in 2017 — is finally happening. It's a 1,000-plus horsepower hybrid with a road-modified version of the 1.6-liter V6 engine in the Mercedes F1 car. It will purportedly accelerate from 0-124 mph in 6.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 218 mph.

According to Autocar, the Mercedes-AMG One should get a final reveal in a couple of weeks and be delivered to the 275 customers this year. The car release will be accompanied by a "very honest" documentary about the car's construction.

5 And there should be more to come from Mercedes
closeup of the rear taillight of a mercedes amg sl 63
Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes is reportedly working on an SL version of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid packing more than 700 horsepower. An all-new version of the Mercedes E-Class is expected to arrive in 2023.

6 The 34 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes benz concept eqg
Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars &amp; Vans

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
BMW Just Unleashed Its Wildest M4 Yet
Save $10 on a Four-Pack of Apple AirTags
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Character on "Winning Time" Is This Lamp
Western Rise Is Offering a Rare 25% off Sitewide
This New Raincoat Will Have You Wishing for Storms
The Best Down Jacket Available Is Up to 50% Off
This iPhone Trick Makes You Sound Better on Calls
The Toyota Grand Highlander: What You Need to Know
The Best Irish Whiskeys, According to Experts
The Off-Road Camper of Your Dreams? We Found It