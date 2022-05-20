Mercedes Has an Onslaught of Awesome New Cars Coming
Everything from Greek myths to F1-powered hypercars.
At most car companies, officially selling the world's most expensive car would be a headline story. But Mercedes-Benz has never been most car companies. The company offered previews of its plans to go all-electric and pivot upmarket this decade. And there will be some exciting, ground-breaking and downright opulent vehicles rolling out with a three-pointed star very shortly — in addition to vehicles like the electric G-class arriving down the road.
Here's what we know about them.
Mercedes-AMG unveiled a Vision AMG concept. It's a four-door coupé that previews the exterior design language of a future electric AMG lineup. And it runs an AMG.EA dedicated EV platform. Mercedes says the first AMG electric vehicle from the new lineup will launch in 2025.
Mercedes announced the creation of a Mythos Series lineup of limited-run, ultra-exclusive collectors cars that will only be sold to dedicated Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and collectors. The teaser displays the first model, which will be a Speedster.
Mercedes-teased a new Mercedes-Maybach family member, and a press release confirmed that a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach edition of the new SL is on the way.
The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar — first revealed back in 2017 — is finally happening. It's a 1,000-plus horsepower hybrid with a road-modified version of the 1.6-liter V6 engine in the Mercedes F1 car. It will purportedly accelerate from 0-124 mph in 6.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 218 mph.
According to Autocar, the Mercedes-AMG One should get a final reveal in a couple of weeks and be delivered to the 275 customers this year. The car release will be accompanied by a "very honest" documentary about the car's construction.
Mercedes is reportedly working on an SL version of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid packing more than 700 horsepower. An all-new version of the Mercedes E-Class is expected to arrive in 2023.
