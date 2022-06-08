Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Honda HR-V: More Powerful, More Comfortable, Less Weird-Looking

It's not called the "Civic Cross," but that's what Honda was aiming for.

By Tyler Duffy
2023 honda hr v ex l parked in front of a fancy wood and glass home in the woods
Honda

Honda's entry-level HR-V crossover is all-new for 2023. We received a glimpse of it earlier this spring. Now, Honda has provided the full details. The new HR-V is not called the "Civic Cross," but that is basically what it has become. The HR-V rides on the same platform as the GP 100-nominated 11th generation Civic, propels itself with the same base engine and even cribs its urbane, upscale, but still very much youth-targeted interior and exterior style.

The 2023 Honda HR-V gets more power
rear of 2023 honda hr v crossover parked on city street
Honda

The 2023 Honda HR-V uses the same base engine as the new Honda Civic, a 2.0-liter inline-four pushing out 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque, 17 hp and 11 lb-ft more than the last-gen HR-V. That motor pairs with a CVT with "Step Shift" technology that simulates an automatic transmission under hard acceleration.

The 2023 Honda HR-V should deliver better ride quality
2023 honda hr v crossover front tire parked in city
Honda

The HR-V moves to Honda's new global platform. It upgrades to a new multi-link rear suspension. It extends the wheelbase by 1.7 inches from the previous generation. The tracks are two inches wider in the front and 2.5 inches wider in the rear. There are also larger brakes to deal with the enhanced power output.

The 2023 Honda HR-V is also more capable
2023 honda hr v crossover parked on snowy wooded trail
Honda

The new HR-V throws a bone to "active-lifestyle" buyers. The AWD system is retuned for better torque distribution on slippery surfaces. It also comes equipped with a dedicated Snow Mode and Hill Descent Control.

The 2023 HR-V remains very affordable
2023 honda hr v interior in studio
Honda

Honda starts the new HR-V at $23,650 MSRP or $25,150 if you want all-wheel drive. That tops out at $30,195 for the top-tier EX-L AWD trim. The non-negotiable destination charge on each vehicle is $1,245.

