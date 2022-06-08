Honda's entry-level HR-V crossover is all-new for 2023. We received a glimpse of it earlier this spring. Now, Honda has provided the full details. The new HR-V is not called the "Civic Cross," but that is basically what it has become. The HR-V rides on the same platform as the GP 100-nominated 11th generation Civic, propels itself with the same base engine and even cribs its urbane, upscale, but still very much youth-targeted interior and exterior style.