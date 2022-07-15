The 2023 Toyota Crown Is a Sexier, Sportier Take on the Avalon
And no, Toyota did not hesitate to use the S-word.
Toyota has just returned one of its iconic nameplates to the American market — no, not the Land Cruiser — with the all-new 2023 Crown. Rumors and reporting had suggested it would be a crossover, but even Toyota admits the Crown is an honest-to-god full-size sedan. It replaces the departing Avalon with a swoopier silhouette, some premium styling features and two modernized (though not much more efficient) hybrid powertrains.
Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Toyota Crown.
Larger than the Camry and about the size of the Avalon. The Crown's length is two inches shorter than the outgoing Avalon. Width and wheelbase are within an inch of the Avalon. The major difference will be height: the Crown will be about 3.6 inches taller.
XLE and Limited trim Crowns use the so-called Toyota Hybrid System (THS) engine. It's a 2.5-liter inline-four with a CVT that puts out 38 mpg combined. (Toyota didn't give power outputs.)
The Platinum Crown will get a new and sportier Hybrid Max 2.4-liter inline-four hybrid. The Hybrid Max delivers 340 horsepower and pair with a six-speed automatic transmission (with paddle shifters). It gets 28 mpg combined.
The Toyota Crown will come standard with AWD, but it will use two different AWD systems. THS Crowns employ Toyota's E-Four AWD system, which is FWD in normal conditions and sends power to the rear wheels as needed for grip and cornering.
Hybrid Max Crowns get an E-Four Advanced system that uses continuous AWD for performance and prioritizes getting torque to the rear wheels.
Toyota says the Crown's cabin creates "a calm atmosphere conducive to enjoying easy conversation or hearing music in greater detail." The Crown achieves this through the TNGA-K platform paired with acoustic glass, body sealing and sound-absorbing insulation. We hope we'll be able to describe it as "Lexus-like."
We know the Crown arrives as a 2023 model year vehicle. But Toyota did not mention a timeline for Crown production deliveries. A leaked Toyota dealer doc suggested the Crown could go on sale in October alongside the GR Corolla hot hatch.
Toyota has not revealed pricing. The hybrid 2022 Avalon started at $37,850. We'd expect that the Crown would come in above that. The Platinum trim could end up being significantly more expensive.
That is the question. Full-size sedans have been supplanted by SUVs and have nearly gone extinct below the luxury realm. The Avalon was lovely to drive, but read like an older dad's car. We'll reserve judgment on the Crown, but a higher (presumably easier to get into) car that is outwardly trying to look youthful does not entirely dispel that impression.
The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.