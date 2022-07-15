The 2023 Toyota Crown Is a Sexier, Sportier Take on the Avalon

Toyota has just returned one of its iconic nameplates to the American market — no, not the Land Cruiser — with the all-new 2023 Crown. Rumors and reporting had suggested it would be a crossover, but even Toyota admits the Crown is an honest-to-god full-size sedan. It replaces the departing Avalon with a swoopier silhouette, some premium styling features and two modernized (though not much more efficient) hybrid powertrains.



Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Toyota Crown.