The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Here and Way Less Wild Looking

Honda's hot hatch got a haircut, bought a decent pair of shoes and now has an active presence on LinkedIn

By Tyler Duffy
2023 honda civic type r driving on a race track with woods in the background
Hiromitsu Yasui

Honda already launched the all-new eleventh generation Civic — which earned a GP 100 nod — and the sportier Civic Si, one of the best cheap sports cars you can buy. But the model car enthusiasts have been waiting for is the new Civic Type R. It’s finally here, all-new for the 2023 model year. Honda just unveiled it. Here’s what you need to know.

The new Civic Type R looks ready to file some TPS reports
civic type r
Honda

The last Civic Type R featured super-aggressive styling. This time around, Honda employed far more restraint. The new Type R became longer, wider and lower like the new Civic, with far simpler lines. If you just drew a wing on the base Civic, that’s what the new Type R looks like. Type R paint color options include Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl.

The Civic Type R will be more powerful. But we don't know how much
overhead shot of the engine of the new honda civic type r
Honda

Honda notes that the Civic Type R will get a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. We don’t have specific numbers yet. But we know it will be more potent than the departing model, which offered 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Type R should be quicker too. It set a new lap record for a front-wheel drive production car at Suzuka — a lap record it stole from the previous-gen Type R.

Yes, the Civic Type R will have a manual transmission
gear shifter in the new honda civic type r
Honda

Honda pairs the 2.0-liter engine with a six-speed manual transmission. Honda says the stick shift is improved from the previous model and has a rev-matching system. The press release does not mention an automatic transmission being an option.

That Type R's zany red upholstery isn’t just for show
civic type r
Honda

Honda uses red suede-like upholstery on the interior of the Civic Type R. It’s designed with a high friction coefficient to hold the driver in the seat during high G situations.

The new Civic Type R will arrive this fall
civic type r
Honda

Honda says the Civic Type R will launch this fall. Pricing (and full specs) will be available closer to the date. Expect a price bump from the previous version, which started at $37,895 in 2021.

