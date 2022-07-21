The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Is Here and Way Less Wild Looking

The new Civic Type R looks ready to file some TPS reports Honda The last Civic Type R featured super-aggressive styling. This time around, Honda employed far more restraint. The new Type R became longer, wider and lower like the new Civic, with far simpler lines. If you just drew a wing on the base Civic, that’s what the new Type R looks like. Type R paint color options include Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl.

The Civic Type R will be more powerful. But we don't know how much Honda Honda notes that the Civic Type R will get a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. We don’t have specific numbers yet. But we know it will be more potent than the departing model, which offered 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Type R should be quicker too. It set a new lap record for a front-wheel drive production car at Suzuka — a lap record it stole from the previous-gen Type R.

Yes, the Civic Type R will have a manual transmission Honda Honda pairs the 2.0-liter engine with a six-speed manual transmission. Honda says the stick shift is improved from the previous model and has a rev-matching system. The press release does not mention an automatic transmission being an option.

That Type R's zany red upholstery isn’t just for show Honda Honda uses red suede-like upholstery on the interior of the Civic Type R. It’s designed with a high friction coefficient to hold the driver in the seat during high G situations.

The new Civic Type R will arrive this fall Honda Honda says the Civic Type R will launch this fall. Pricing (and full specs) will be available closer to the date. Expect a price bump from the previous version, which started at $37,895 in 2021. LEARN MORE

