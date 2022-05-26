When you hear "sports car," your brain may jump to bedroom poster cars like Porsches, Ferraris and Lamborghinis — cars that are unobtainable when new and don't get much more affordable as they age. But there's no need to fork over your child's college tuition money to have a fun and engaging driving experience.

There are several affordable sports cars out there — albeit not quite as affordable as they once were. And several of them are all-new for 2022. If you can commit to paying somewhere in the neighborhood of $30,000 — much less than the price of an average new car right now — you can still score a quality driver's car with a manual transmission, impressive handling and optimal power output for having fun on public roads. We know because we've spent ample time driving nearly all of them — for science.

Here are the best cheap sports cars you can buy in 2022.

The Best Cheap Sports Cars