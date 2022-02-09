How does the Civic Si drive?

As noted before, it was January in Michigan. So naturally, my sojourn with the Civic Si to the curviest roads on offer was curtailed by a predicted dusting of snow...that turned into several inches.



The Civic Si is a fun car to drive hard, which you can do often, because it's not especially quick. You get precise but not artificially weighty steering. The short-throw shifter feels phenomenal, even if the bite point on the clutch is a little high. If you want to live high in the rev range and hit every apex on the grocery store run, the Civic Si is your car.



The downside to the Civic Si is it's a bit rough and tumble for everyday driving, especially when you add a wife and kids into the mix. My son asked me why the Civic Si was so bumpy the second we pulled out of his daycare parking lot. And even if you don't level up to the high-performance tires (which you should), the Civic Si is not as adept as a Subaru WRX in the snow.