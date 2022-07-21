The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know

The midsize truck segment is about to get a major overhaul. Nissan has already shown us the new Frontier. Chevy is dropping a new Colorado soon. And we're all waiting on the next-gen Toyota Tacoma. But another truck that has us excited is the all-new Ford Ranger which should hit dealers next year. Ford whetted our appetites by revealing the global model first.

Here's what we know about the Ranger pickup that Americans will be getting.