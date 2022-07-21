The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
Ford's new midsize truck should arrive next year.
The midsize truck segment is about to get a major overhaul. Nissan has already shown us the new Frontier. Chevy is dropping a new Colorado soon. And we're all waiting on the next-gen Toyota Tacoma. But another truck that has us excited is the all-new Ford Ranger which should hit dealers next year. Ford whetted our appetites by revealing the global model first.
Here's what we know about the Ranger pickup that Americans will be getting.
When Ford brought the current-gen Ranger back to America, they did not bring the Ranger Raptor version. But that's about to change. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Ranger Raptor would be coming to the U.S. with the next generation. It should be similar to the global model Ford revealed in February.
Ford launched the Global Ranger with three engine options. All three were diesels and unlikely to make it to the American market. So there isn't much of a preview to work from there.
The best bet is that Ford will track with the Bronco for its base engine, returning the turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four. The global Ranger Raptor is getting a 392 hp twin-turbo V6. We would bet that the American version receives the same engine.
Ford has not confirmed anything yet. But we expect the answer will be yes on both fronts — eventually, if not for the official launch. Ford planning to go hybrid and electric only by 2026 in Europe suggests they will electrify the Ranger.
What appears to be Ranger PHEV prototypes have been spotted testing in Europe. Reports have Ford collaborating with VW on an electric Ranger pickup for 2025. Ford notably filed a trademark application in Europe for Ranger Lightning too.
Ford Authority uncovered spy photos of new Rangers testing with what appears to be a Ranger testing with the larger SuperCrew cab and the longer six-foot bed. On the current model, you must have the smaller SuperCab configuration to get the longer bed.
Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Ranger and Ranger Raptor will hit the American market in 2023. The question is whether it will be for the 2023 or 2024 model year. Ford Authority has new Ranger production beginning in May 2023, which suggests it will end up being a 2024 truck. That would probably mean a late 2022 or early 2023 reveal.
