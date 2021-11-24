Ford is launching a new edition of the Ranger midsize pickup. We haven't seen the American truck yet, but Ford has just revealed the global edition Ranger, which will be sold worldwide in more than 180 markets.

It's worth reiterating: this truck is not the version that will arrive Stateside. But as with the current version of the truck, the American Ranger will be substantially similar to this one. And this reveal should offer a preview — particularly visually — of what we can expect when Ford brings the Ranger to the U.S. market.