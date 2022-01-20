How does the 2022 Frontier drive?

The Frontier is very much a traditional truck. But given that constraint, it drives pretty well. Nissan rushed out that new engine and transmission before the new model was ready — because it's game-changing. You get substantial power, compared with the anemic old motor, and the nine-speed automatic operates imperceptibly — whereas, in an automatic Tacoma, the transition clunks are the most notable part of the drive.

The Frontier's on-road ride feels composed, if not overly polished. It cruised smoothly down the highway during a family trip to downtown Detroit without undue road noise. It was the perfect size for maneuvering on tight side streets that would have been iffy in a full-size rig. I didn't get the chance to thoroughly test the Pro-4X's Bilstein shocks, skid plates and locking rear differential. But I did plow assuredly through two significant snow events in 4-Hi.



My only real complaint was the steering, which felt a touch or three too heavy. And that naturally aspirated V6 is thirsty; the fuel economy is still below 20 mpg combined.