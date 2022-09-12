Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 10 Best Used Hybrid Cars You Can Buy
More cost-effective than an EV and arguably more environmentally friendly.
Climate change is upon us. The car world is going electric. And even if new EVs cost less than you might think, they can still be a stretch for some buyers. A more cost-effective option to reduce your carbon footprint — and arguably a more environmentally friendly one considering how carbon-intensive new EVs are to build — is to score a used hybrid.
There are several excellent and affordable used hybrid car options on the market from brands like Lexus, Toyota and Honda. And you can find a far more conventional-looking one than an old Prius — even if the Prius is a really good option.
Lexus has been building hybrid versions of its popular RX crossover since 2005. You get Lexus build quality and luxury mixed with some crossover capability. And you can still get a mid-2000s 400h for a reasonable price.
Fuel Economy: 31 mpg city, 27 mpg highway
Used Price: $10,000 -$15,000
The ES is Lexus's popular midsize sedan. They debuted a hybrid version, the 300h, for the sixth generation. It's not the sportiest option out there. But you can still get Lexus build quality relatively cheap and 40 mpg in city driving.
Fuel Economy: 40 mpg city, 39 mpg highway
Used Price: $15,000-$25,000
Lexus killed off the GS, their sportier alternative to the ES. The 450h model in the third generation was tuned for performance, with 339 hp and a reported 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.2 seconds. However, that performance came at the expense of fuel economy, which is worse than other hybrids.
Fuel Economy: 25 mpg city, 28 mpg highway
Used Price: $15,000-$20,000
The Highlander is Toyota's people-hauling crossover, which has been offered in hybrid form since the 2000s. Third-generation resale values (2014-19) will shock you. Second-gen Highlander hybrids will be more reasonable, though you may have to accept high mileage.
Fuel Economy: 27 mpg city, 25 mpg highway
Used Price: $15,000-$25,000
Ford killed off its non-Mustang car lineup to focus on youth-friendly new vehicles like the Maverick. But the Fusion was still a well-regarded sedan. And the standard hybrid version earned 40 mpg.
Fuel Economy: 43 mpg city, 41 mpg highway
Used Price: $20,000-$30,000
The Prius was the first name-brand, mass-market hybrid. Few would call it sexy. But it gets around 50 mpg and has proven to be an absolute cockroach with Toyota build quality.
Fuel Economy: 51 mpg city, 48 mpg highway
Used Price: $15,000-$20,000
The Honda Accord is a perennial standout and car journalist favorite. The hybrid isn't as fun as the dearly departed V6 with a manual transmission. But the ninth-gen Accord Hybrid still delivers Prius-like economy with far more conventional looks.
Fuel Economy: 49 mpg city, 47 mpg highway
Used Price: $20,000-$30,000
The Toyota RAV4 needs little introduction; it's America's best-selling non-pickup every year. It's practical. It's durable. Parts should be easy to find. And the hybrid should serve most buyers' needs.
Fuel Economy: 34 mpg city, 30 mpg highway
Used Price: $20,000-$25,000
The Sonata is an excellent all-around midsize sedan. We love the new version. But you can still score the last generation model for a relatively fair price compared to many used cars.
Fuel Economy: 39 mpg city, 45 mpg highway
Used Price: $15,000-$25,000
The second-generation Escape is the best-looking version of Ford's ubiquitous compact crossover. The hybrid model was once a hit vehicle for Democratic politicians, including Barack Obama. Hig
Fuel Economy: 34 mpg city, 31 mpg highway
Used Price: $8,000-$15,000
