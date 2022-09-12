The 10 Best Used Hybrid Cars You Can Buy

Climate change is upon us. The car world is going electric. And even if new EVs cost less than you might think, they can still be a stretch for some buyers. A more cost-effective option to reduce your carbon footprint — and arguably a more environmentally friendly one considering how carbon-intensive new EVs are to build — is to score a used hybrid.



There are several excellent and affordable used hybrid car options on the market from brands like Lexus, Toyota and Honda. And you can find a far more conventional-looking one than an old Prius — even if the Prius is a really good option.