The 2022 Ford Maverick Is the Small Truck You Didn't Know You Needed

It's been a big year for Ford launches. After years of anticipation, Ford finally let me drive the Bronco this year. And I got to ride in the new all-electric F-150 Lightning before President Biden did, albeit not behind the wheel. But Ford's most exciting 2021 car launch for me — a committed car nerd — may be the new Maverick small pickup.

The Maverick isn't the flashiest vehicle in the Ford lineup, but it's a segment-bending new small truck that may redefine what a truck can be. It's the first affordable, practical and fun new people's car to emerge in a long while. And if that weren't enough, the base model Maverick is now the cheapest electrified vehicle on sale in the United States.

The Maverick looks a bit like the Ford F-150. And like its big brother, it offers a compelling use case for just about everyone.

Do you miss cheap trucks? The Maverick starts just above $20,000. Do you miss small trucks you could park without cringing in fear? The Maverick is about the size of a midsize car. Do you wish trucks were more efficient? Ford estimates the Maverick hybrid may earn 40 mpg in the city.

Need a vehicle that can haul some adventure gear, tow your trailer or be versatile for your small business? Check out the Maverick. Want a cheap lease car for your teenager or college student they won't complain about? Boom, Maverick. Maybe you're just a young single dude bored with the endless compact crossover cacophony? Let's talk Maverick.

The Maverick is exceptional — at least, in theory. But Ford recently brought me out to Nashville for a couple of days to test it out in practice— and the Maverick is exceptionally solid in almost every respect. I won't tell you the Maverick is everything you ever dreamed of — really, you can dream a bit bigger than a reasonably-priced Ford — but it may be the comparatively pint-sized truck you didn't know you needed.