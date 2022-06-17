Electric cars have become a byword for expensive vehicles. There's some merit to that. Battery technology isn't cheap. Electric cars — not building on a century of combustion engine development — require more research and development. An electric car will likely be significantly more expensive than its combustion counterpart. But that's not the whole story.

The average price Americans pay for a new car is around $47,000. And you can buy several electric vehicles for much less than that. Not all of them will offer spectacular range or the amenities one would find in a similarly priced ICE vehicle. But all of them allow you to avoid paying crazy high prices at the pump.

What to watch out for when buying a cheap electric car

Range: Lower-range EVs are workable in theory. Most drivers — even in the suburbs — don't drive 100 miles daily. But you typically only charge an EV to 80-90% except in rare circumstances. Cold weather can sharply reduce the range.

Tax Credits: Some (but not all) EVs are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. That tax credit is non-refundable. So, you must owe $7,500 on your taxes to get back the total credit. On the other side, some states offer additional tax credits on top of the federal incentives that can make the price even cheaper.

What State You Live In: Not all EVs are sold in every state. Manufacturers may prioritize California and states that follow the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that require manufacturers to sell them over other states.

The Cheapest Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022

