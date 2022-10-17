Mercedes Is Coming for BMW with a New 677-Horsepower Monster SUV
It will get to 60 mph faster than an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Mercedes is fleshing out its EV lineup. We've already seen the EQS and EQE sedans, electric counterparts to the S-Class and E-Class, respectively. And Mercedes has also unveiled the EQS SUV, the electric analog to the GLS. Now, Mercedes is unveiling the EQE SUV, which will be the battery-powered equivalent of the GLE and take on the likes of the BMW iX.
Mercedes acknowledges the connection with the EQE by calling the EQE SUV a "multipurpose variant of the EQE executive sedan." It's not precisely a lifted version — the EQE SUV has a 3.5-inch shorter wheelbase, for instance — but similarities will be ample.
Mercedes simultaneously unveiled the AMG EQE SUV, which will be the first AMG-branded electric SUV. Its dual-motor powertrain puts out 617hp and 701 lb-ft of torque, which can level up to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft in boost mode. It will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 137 mph. Rear-axle steering will come standard. And the AMG EQE SUV will also feature the AMG Ride Control air suspension.
The EQE 350 Plus is a single-motor, rear-wheel drive version with 288 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. The EQE 350 4Matic takes the 350 Plus formula and adds a second electric motor at the front. The horsepower, 288 hp, is the same, but the EQE jumps to 564 lb-ft of torque in that trim. Sitting on top of those will be an EQE 500 4Matic, which has 536 hp and 631 lb-ft, allowing it to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds.
Range figures for the EQE SUV are not finalized yet. Mercedes says the EQE SUV's maximum range will be more than 342 miles under European WLTP testing. That would translate to a little over 300 miles in EPA testing. The AMG EQE SUV will trade range for performance. Mercedes gave a full range of 233 miles to 292 miles by WLTP standards, which should be around 208-261 miles under EPA testing.
The EQE SUV can charge up to 170 kW on a DC fast charger, enough to add 100 miles of range in 15 minutes.
Mercedes did not offer a firm timeline for the EQE SUV rollout. They noted that the EQE SUV will enter production in Alabama "a few months after" the EQS SUV, which they started building in August. Mercedes did not give a model year to the EQE SUV. But the AMG EQE SUV has a definite 2024 model year, suggesting it will come after the other versions. No word yet on pricing.
