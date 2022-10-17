Mercedes is fleshing out its EV lineup. We've already seen the EQS and EQE sedans, electric counterparts to the S-Class and E-Class, respectively. And Mercedes has also unveiled the EQS SUV, the electric analog to the GLS. Now, Mercedes is unveiling the EQE SUV, which will be the battery-powered equivalent of the GLE and take on the likes of the BMW iX.

Mercedes acknowledges the connection with the EQE by calling the EQE SUV a "multipurpose variant of the EQE executive sedan." It's not precisely a lifted version — the EQE SUV has a 3.5-inch shorter wheelbase, for instance — but similarities will be ample.