When Mercedes-Benz decided it was time to firmly plant its flag in the world of electric vehicles, it did so by whipping up the EV equivalent of its most iconic model. Where the S-Class has stood for the epitome of internal-combustion-powered luxury for decades, the new EQS is meant to do the same for battery-powered vehicles — a task it accomplishes with flying colors.

But as much as car enthusiasts extol the virtues of sedan (and station wagons, and coupes, and, well, cars), buyers these days want SUVs and pickup trucks above all else — and many folks in America want them large and in charge. So, while the brand has already begun expanding its EQ range into smaller sedans, an electric full-size SUV seemed like an obvious move, especially for the U.S. market. Which is why the all-new EQS SUV will be Mercedes-Benz USA's first electric sport-utility vehicle to go on sale.