Porsche just unveiled its latest 911 variant, the 911 Carrera T, which we loved in the last generation. T in Porsche parlance stands for "Touring." That word may make you think of a luxury grand tourer, but the 911 Carrera T is a pared-down, ultimate driving enthusiast's 911 (if you're not on a 911 GT3 budget).

The 911 Carrera T basic formula is a base Carrera 911 model, but with weight reduction and a generous helping of fancy Porsche driving tech. The idea has proved quite popular as Porsche has exported it to both the 718 models and the Macan. And the new 911 Carrera T sounds like it will be as brilliant in this generation as it was in the previous one.