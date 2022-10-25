The Crown sedan is Toyota’s longest-running nameplate, dating back to 1955. And it — not the Land Cruiser — was the first Toyota imported to the United States. But you can be forgiven for never having heard of it, as Toyota has kept it out of the American market for the last 50 years. But now — for the first time since Don Henley had a witchy woman to tell you about — the Crown is returning. The question, though, is is why.

Toyota recently dropped the Avalon, the sort of droopy, full-size dad sedan mainstream Americans no longer buy, from its lineup, and with the Crown, the brand is replacing it with an automotive enigma. The Crown is a sedan, but with a sportback silhouette and selling points one would typically associate with an SUV. The Crown uses new electrified powertrains — but not particularly efficiently. The Crown is premium, but carries Toyota, not Lexus, badging. Altogether, the Crown feels both futuristic and — at a time when other manufacturers are coming out with cool EVs — behind the times.

Toyota brought me to Nashville, home of country music and all the modern luxury condos, to discover what the Crown was about. And after testing it for a day, I still don’t have much clarity. For all the changes, the Crown still leaves more or less the same impression as the Avalon: quite pleasant to drive, yet not really what most Americans spending close to $50,000 on a car in 2022 want to buy.