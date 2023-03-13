The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Review: Luxurious, Comfortable and Lexus-Like

The RZ 450e looks a lot like a rebadged Toyota bZ4X with some Lexus spindlework. But like Subaru did with the related Solterra, Lexus successfully differentiated the RZ 450e from its Toyota twin. The RZ is dramatically more powerful, packing 308 horsepower to the bZ4X’s 215 hp. And it comes standard with Lexus’s new Direct 4 AWD system.

I spent a day driving the roads around Aix-en-Provence. Our routes ran the gamut from serene highway cruising to sweating bullets and tucking in mirrors as a French construction worker in a high-vis vest waved us through a gap with about a half-inch clearance on either side.

The RZ handled everything very much like a Lexus crossover. It was exceptionally smooth and quiet. It provided a very comfortable and compliant ride even when I came in too hot for the massive, inevitable “lying policeman” speedbumps seemingly around every corner.

The RZ 450e didn’t seem exceptionally sporty — to the extent that I could test that with French 80 km/h speed limits. But it handled its weight well in corners and had more than enough pop to make highway passes. If the brief was to make the RZ feel brand-consistent, Lexus nailed it.

The one annoyance was trying to shift drive modes. The RZ uses the new Lexus Interface system with the 14-inch screen — so no touchpad of doom. But the only way to switch drive modes — and test out the Eco and Range (super-eco) settings — was to tap and flip through multiple touchscreen menus. That could and should have been a dial. However, you could argue the RZ 450e would not have been a proper Lexus without some quibble related to the middle screen.