Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S: Everything You Need to Know

It's happening, officially.

By Tyler Duffy
acura integra type s testing on track
Daichi Saito

Acura revived the Integra nameplate for the 2023 model year with a more luxurious and expensive version of the Civic Si. That development begged the question: when will Acura build a high-performance Integra Type S based on the new Civic Type R?

Well, now we know. The answer is: very soon.

Acura has just confirmed the Integra Type S is coming. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Acura Integra Type S will arrive in summer 2023
acura integra type s
Acura

The Integra Type S will be a 2024 model year vehicle. Current plans have it hitting dealerships sometime during the summer of 2023.

The Integra Type S is getting the engine and manual transmission from the Civic Type R
acura integra type s
Acura

Acura confirmed that the Integra Type S will pack a "high-revving turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC" motor packing more than 300 horsepower like the Civic Type R. And like the Civic Type R, the Integra will only offer a six-speed manual. The Integra also will have a limited-slip differential.

But expect the Integra to be more upscale and less track-focused than the Type R
acura integra type s
Acura

The Civic Type R exists to chase lap times. Like the base Integra, the Integra Type S should be a more luxurious option. The Civic Type R's rear wing is notably absent. And we expect Acura to make fewer weight reduction sacrifices, equipping the Integra Type S with a finer interior, better sound system and more sound-deadening materials.

Acura has not ruled out all-wheel drive for the Integra Type S
acura integra type s testing on track
Daichi Saito

Honda stuck with front-wheel drive for the Civic Type R. The path of least resistance for Acura with the Integra Type S would be to keep that layout. But Acura did not include that information in the press release. So, we can still hold out hope they are adding their vaunted Super Handling AWD (SH-AWD) system to make the Integra Type S a more distinctive offering.

How much will the Acura Integra Type S cost?
acura integra type s
Acura

We don't know yet. The Honda Civic Type R starts at $42,895. So, we can confidently say that the Integra Type S will cost more than that.

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Cyber Week Deals Are Still Going at Wayfair
Levi's Reproduced Albert Einstein’s Leather Jacket
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Dave Portnoy Started a Watch Brand
The Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
Honda Is Building a Zany Hydrogen-Powered CR-V?
Toyota Likely to Bring Land Cruiser Back to U.S.
Would You Pay $1,250 for a Pocket Knife?
The Macallan Just Released a Literal Boomer Scotch
Corvette May Be An Independent Brand by 2025
An American Field Watch Maker's First Dive Watch