The 2024 Acura Integra Type S: Everything You Need to Know
It's happening, officially.
Acura revived the Integra nameplate for the 2023 model year with a more luxurious and expensive version of the Civic Si. That development begged the question: when will Acura build a high-performance Integra Type S based on the new Civic Type R?
Well, now we know. The answer is: very soon.
Acura has just confirmed the Integra Type S is coming. Here's everything we know about it so far.
The Integra Type S will be a 2024 model year vehicle. Current plans have it hitting dealerships sometime during the summer of 2023.
Acura confirmed that the Integra Type S will pack a "high-revving turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC" motor packing more than 300 horsepower like the Civic Type R. And like the Civic Type R, the Integra will only offer a six-speed manual. The Integra also will have a limited-slip differential.
The Civic Type R exists to chase lap times. Like the base Integra, the Integra Type S should be a more luxurious option. The Civic Type R's rear wing is notably absent. And we expect Acura to make fewer weight reduction sacrifices, equipping the Integra Type S with a finer interior, better sound system and more sound-deadening materials.
Honda stuck with front-wheel drive for the Civic Type R. The path of least resistance for Acura with the Integra Type S would be to keep that layout. But Acura did not include that information in the press release. So, we can still hold out hope they are adding their vaunted Super Handling AWD (SH-AWD) system to make the Integra Type S a more distinctive offering.
We don't know yet. The Honda Civic Type R starts at $42,895. So, we can confidently say that the Integra Type S will cost more than that.
