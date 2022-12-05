Acura revived the Integra nameplate for the 2023 model year with a more luxurious and expensive version of the Civic Si. That development begged the question: when will Acura build a high-performance Integra Type S based on the new Civic Type R?

Well, now we know. The answer is: very soon.

Acura has just confirmed the Integra Type S is coming. Here's everything we know about it so far.