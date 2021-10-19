Power and performance should be familiar

The powertrain remains the same as before: a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four connected to the front wheels through a limited-slip diff. Horsepower stands at 200 ponies, a five-horse drop from the previous model, but Honda says the power curve now stays steadier and higher between the 6,000-rpm power peak and the 6,500-rpm redline. The 192 lb-ft of torque remains unchanged, but now it's available 300 rpm earlier arriving at 1,800 rpm and staying until 5,000. A new exhaust should help it sound better, while a new lighter flywheel should enable to to rev more freely.

Drivers can continue to choose between Normal and Sport drive modes — with the latter changing throttle mapping, reducing steering assistance and turning off the stop-start system, among other things — but now, there's also the option for an Individual mode that lets you choose your preferred settings for all those features.

Whether coupe, hatchback or sedan, the Civic Si has always been about handling as much as straight-line speed, so Honda made sure to pump up the turning prowess, too. Torsional rigidity is up 8 percent over the old model, while bending rigidity is up 13 percent. A 60-percent stiffer torsion bar between steering shaft and rack pinion gear is in attendance, as are stiffer bushings, upper arms, lower B-arms, spring rates, struts and stabilizer bars when compared against the regular Civic sedan.

Oh, and when it comes time to slow down, 12.3-inch front and 11.1-inch rear rotors help the 235/40/18 tires bite onto the tarmac. And if you want even more grip on dry pavement, summer tires will be an option.