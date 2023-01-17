The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid, AWD and Blisteringly Quick

The C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette forever altered the storied lineage, switching to a mid-engine layout and ditching the trademark manual transmission. We first met the base Stingray model. We’ve seen the Z06 (and hope to drive it soon). Now, Chevrolet is debuting the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the quickest C8 yet — and the wildest departure from tradition to date. And with its presumed fuel economy and all-weather capability, it's also the most practical.