Hearing "hybrid" does not prime you for sportiness. But the Sportage Hybrid is actually sportier than the gas-only model. Its 1.6-liter unit pumps out 227 horsepower ( up 40 hp over the gas engine) and 258 lb-ft ( up 80 lb-ft over the gas). The electric motor hops in at the low end of the power band, making the Sportage Hybrid feel quicker than it is. And unlike many hybrids, you get a more driver-friendly six-speed automatic gearbox, instead of a CVT.

The X-Pro only comes with the weaker gas engine, and it's a difference you feel in everyday driving. Hard acceleration with the X-Pro was like trying to get my son to clean up . The initial impetus required extended deliberation on the engine's part; when it finally complied, the effort was less than impressive.

Besides being the sportier option, the hybrid Sportage, averaging 38 mpg combined in EPA testing, is also remarkably more efficient than the X-Pro, which averages 25 mpg.