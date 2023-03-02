Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro Vs. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid: Which Is Best?
Is it better to have off-road chops, or power and efficiency?
As automotive journalists, we've often overlooked the Kia Sportage. The Kia SUV lineup has cooler siblings like the Telluride; Competition in the compact crossover segment is ample; and, in all honesty, it was hard to look directly at the fourth-generation Kia Sportage, a homely relic from Kia's pre-renaissance design sensibility.
Kia aims to change the narrative with the Sportage's 2023 overhaul. The new Sportage is larger, handsomer, more practical and more capable than its predecessor. I tested two versions at home back-to-back — the new off-road oriented X-Pro Prestige trim and the SX Prestige Hybrid AWD (We haven't driven the PHEV yet). And after two weeks of pure, unadulterated Sportage, I believe there's a clear answer.
The Sportage received one of the better automotive makeovers in recent memory; the fourth-gen looks like the current generation's middle school photo. And the X-Pro is the best-looking version of this new Sportage, by far. It's tougher and more adventurous with knobbly all-terrain tires, a 1.5-inch lift and roof rails. The black contrast roof adds a premium touch.
But the aesthetic gulf between the X-Pro and the hybrid Sportage isn't dramatic, unless you're obsessing over your Kias. My test vehicles that came successive weeks weren't that far apart in color.... and no one in my family noticed I had switched cars.
Hearing "hybrid" does not prime you for sportiness. But the Sportage Hybrid is actually sportier than the gas-only model. Its 1.6-liter unit pumps out 227 horsepower ( up 40 hp over the gas engine) and 258 lb-ft ( up 80 lb-ft over the gas). The electric motor hops in at the low end of the power band, making the Sportage Hybrid feel quicker than it is. And unlike many hybrids, you get a more driver-friendly six-speed automatic gearbox, instead of a CVT.
The X-Pro only comes with the weaker gas engine, and it's a difference you feel in everyday driving. Hard acceleration with the X-Pro was like trying to get my son to clean up his Magna-Tiles. The initial impetus required extended deliberation on the engine's part; when it finally complied, the effort was less than impressive.
Besides being the sportier option, the hybrid Sportage, averaging 38 mpg combined in EPA testing, is also remarkably more efficient than the X-Pro, which averages 25 mpg.
Kia didn't skimp on the tires for the X-Pro trim. The BF Goodrich all-terrains provide excellent grip — I spent a fair amount of my week driving in wintery stuff — without being overly noisy or affecting road handling.
The Sportage X-Pro has a multi-terrain mode system. Its 8.3-inch ground clearance is solid, if not quite Subaru-level. The X-Pro doesn't give you underbody protection for serious off-roading...but no one buys a Kia Sportage for serious off-roading.
The Sportage X-Pro offers 39.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. The Sportage Hybrid offers an indistinguishable 39.5 cubic feet. That’s about the biggest cargo bay you’ll find in a vehicle with all of its seats up. It’s also arrayed more horizontally than vertically, making it extra-useful.
I tossed groceries, backpacks, birthday presents, a large stroller, sleds and other items in the back seat. I never once felt close to filling up the boot.
The interior feels spacious and modern, with the large curved infotainment and instrument display a particular highlight. But there is one drawback. Kia recognized that drives wanted to adjust the climate controls and stereo without using the touchscreen...nut the controls for each are overlayed over the same haptic buttons, forcing you to cycle between them.
It looks cleaner than a multi-level button smorgasbord, sure — but in practice, I had to look away from the road every time I adjusted either the volume or the climate — lest I accidentally turn the heat up six degrees while intending to crank up Endor's "Pump It Up" for my daughter. It's no less distracting than cycling through the touchscreen.
The Sportage starts at $26,290. The top-of-the-line X-Pro Prestige trim Sportage I tested came to $38,655. The SX Prestige Hybrid Sportage I tested — also top-of-the-line —came to $38,000 even, with the destination charge included.
There are several compact crossover options out there. Toyota offers both the RAV4 Hybrid and the RAV4 TRD Off-Road trims, providing an analog for both Sportage options we tested. Honda has a CR-V Hybrid, and we wouldn’t be surprised if a comparable CR-V Trailsport arrives soon.
Hyundai offers the Tucson Hybrid — our choice for best compact crossover — but doesn’t have a comparable off-road spec version to the X-Pro.
The Sportage isn't the groundbreaking Telluride of compact crossovers. But with several improvements, it's a more compelling option than the outgoing model. The amount of cargo space is a strong selling point.
I would buy the Hybrid over the X-Pro. It's sportier, it's more efficient. There isn't an X-Pro advantage that can overcome those two factors — even if I would normally be inclined toward a bit of adventure in my daily driver
- Powertrain: Turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four hybrid; 6-speed automatic; AWD
- Horsepower: 227
- Torque: 258 lb-ft
- EPA Fuel Economy: 38 mpg city, 38 mpg highway
- Seats: 5
