As noted, we drove the Pilot TrailSport up the Broken Arrow Trail, a noteworthy Jeep path. We did skip the Devil’s Staircase, which Honda PR said was due to the slickness (conditions had closed the trail in the morning after snow overnight). But it was still more rigorous than the dirt roads manufacturers typically let us test crossovers on — and more than 99 percent of what Pilot owners will put their vehicles through. The Pilot TrailSport handled it with gusto.

Granted, it's not a Wrangler Rubicon. 8.3 inches of clearance in the Pilot TrailSport is less than even a non-Wilderness Subaru Forester. The approach, departure and breakover angles of a three-row family SUV isn’t optimal. But the Pilot TrailSport did very well given those limitations. It displayed a lot of flex getting over obstacles. And even fully inflated, the tires were soft enough to spread the tread for added grip. It was powerful and nimble enough to get the job done, with no sweating from the driver.

We did do some banging on the bottom of the vehicle over particularly tricky obstacles. But the steel skid plate — rated to hold the vehicle's weight — is designed to take it without damage. We also hit what Honda said was likely the tow hitch on the way over a few times, but the car was no worse for it. And Honda did not do an obsessive amount of trail spotting to avoid us making contact or have a panicked chase vehicle ready to extricate us.

I particularly enjoyed using Honda’s multi-view terrain camera. It seemed higher-res than many other terrain cameras I have experienced, making it legitimately helpful. It comes on automatically when you enter Trail mode, stays on through 15 mph and comes right back on when you dip back below 15 mph.