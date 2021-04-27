Today's Top Stories
1
Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
2
This Is the Ultimate Grill for Summer BBQs
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Shoe Is a Sneaker and Hiking Boot in One

Harley Davidson's New Electra Glide Revival Is Absolutely Stunning

Harley's new limited-edition bike will have you humming that Bryan Adams song.

By Tyler Duffy
harley davidson electra glide revival
Josh Kurpius

While the brand is branching out into electric motorcycles and e-bikes, heritage remains a critical part of Harley-Davidson's appeal — and the brand plans to celebrate it with a new Icons Collection series of motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson will launch one or two Icons Collection bikes per year in limited, single production runs. The brand says the bikes will elevate traditional forms, celebrate Americana, revisit classic Harley-Davidson designs and explore motorcycle style's future.

harley davidson electra glide revival
Josh Kurpius

In short, the Harley-Davidson's Icons Collection bikes are going to look really cool and likely cost a premium over the standard models. Case in point: the first Icons Collection bike Harley-Davidson is releasing for 2021, the Electra Glide Revival.

Related Stories
Great Motorcycle Jackets Made for Summer Riding
Stylish Motorcycle Boots Perfect for Any Situation
Filson Whipped Up a Cool Line of Motorcycle Gear

The Electra Glide Revival is based on Harley Davidson's 1969 Electra Glide, which is the first Harley to feature the brand's iconic "batwing" fairing. The bike is based on a modern Harley-Davidson Touring bike with a Milwaukee Eight 114 engine putting out 97 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. It will also come with Harley's Reflex Defensive Rider Systems and Apple CarPlay.

The bike, to put it simply, looks incredible. The fairing and saddlebags are Birch White to match the look of the original 1969 bike, while the fenders and side panels are painted Hi-Fi Blue. The tank is painted two-tone Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim with a white stripe.

Harley-Davidson will build a limited run of 1,500 Electra Glide Revival bikes globally this year. Starting MSRP is $29,199, which is a substantial hike over the modern Electra Glide Standard and other HD touring bikes. The bikes are due to arrive at dealers in late April.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
What's a Friction Folding Pocket Knife?
Small Air Purifiers Shouldn't Be So Damn Powerful
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
LeBron Dons an Affordable Jacket, and We Love It
Hyundai's Best Hot Hatch Now Comes in SUV Form
All the Reasons to Still Buy an Apple TV In 2021
10 Google Chrome Settings To Change Right Now
The Best Car Mods You Can Do Yourself
6 Ways COVID-19 Changed the Gear World for Good
The Ford We Really Want Is Here — but Pricey
The Best Watches of the 2021 Oscars