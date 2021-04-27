Harley Davidson's New Electra Glide Revival Is Absolutely Stunning

While the brand is branching out into electric motorcycles and e-bikes, heritage remains a critical part of Harley-Davidson's appeal — and the brand plans to celebrate it with a new Icons Collection series of motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson will launch one or two Icons Collection bikes per year in limited, single production runs. The brand says the bikes will elevate traditional forms, celebrate Americana, revisit classic Harley-Davidson designs and explore motorcycle style's future.

In short, the Harley-Davidson's Icons Collection bikes are going to look really cool and likely cost a premium over the standard models. Case in point: the first Icons Collection bike Harley-Davidson is releasing for 2021, the Electra Glide Revival.

The Electra Glide Revival is based on Harley Davidson's 1969 Electra Glide, which is the first Harley to feature the brand's iconic "batwing" fairing. The bike is based on a modern Harley-Davidson Touring bike with a Milwaukee Eight 114 engine putting out 97 horsepower and 118 lb-ft of torque. It will also come with Harley's Reflex Defensive Rider Systems and Apple CarPlay.

The bike, to put it simply, looks incredible. The fairing and saddlebags are Birch White to match the look of the original 1969 bike, while the fenders and side panels are painted Hi-Fi Blue. The tank is painted two-tone Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim with a white stripe.

Harley-Davidson will build a limited run of 1,500 Electra Glide Revival bikes globally this year. Starting MSRP is $29,199, which is a substantial hike over the modern Electra Glide Standard and other HD touring bikes. The bikes are due to arrive at dealers in late April.

