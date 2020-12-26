The Internet's Favorite Pan Is Cheaper Than Ever

When I reviewed Our Place's Always Pan, I called it a steal for the $145 price tag. The all-in-one pan is a near-perfect buy for those short on space and cash. For the end of 2020, Our Place is knocking 20 percent off its Always Pan — and everything else on its site — when you enter the code BYE2020 at checkout.

The Always Pan is a 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray. Essentially, it's a lot of things in one very photogenic piece of kitchenware. Because of its modular construction, everything tucks away neatly in the pan. If you want to cook something, you can probably do it in this pan, which is good for nearly every cooking task: sautéing, searing, steaming, boiling, frying, braising — you get the idea.

The Always Pan is always coming in and out of stock because of its popularity, so buy one right now while it's available and marked down nearly $30.

Price: $145 $9

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io