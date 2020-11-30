All the Watches You Can Score on Sale for Cyber Monday

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to stock up on new watches and accessories. Right now, for example, Hodinkee is offering 15% off when you purchase two or more of their straps or leather goods. On the other hand, major sites are offering deep discounts on a range of brands from Seiko to Victorinox.

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Watch Victorinox Swiss Army macys.com SHOP NOW $625.00 $250.00 ($375.00 off) Victorinox's INOX is famously indestructible and is the perfect outdoor watch. Timex MK1 Chrono Timex walmart.com SHOP NOW $119.00 $38.56 ($80.44 off) A modern interpretation of a classic, the MK1 chronograph has a lightweight aluminum case in a brown hue. Seiko SKX007J1 Seiko walmart.com SHOP NOW $589.05 $399.99 ($189.06 off) An absolute legend of affordable, robust dive watches, the Seiko SKX007 offers a hell of a value. Skagen Falster 3 skagen.com SHOP NOW $295.00 $199.00 ($96.00 off) Powered by Google's Wear OS, here's one of the smartest-looking smartwatches out there. Citizen Promaster Blue Angels Skyhawk A-T Citizen macys.com SHOP NOW $650.00 $442.00 ($208.00 off) With solar charging, radio synching and a range of functions, this is one serious watch. B&R Bands Oak Classic Vintage Racing Watch Strap bandrbands.com SHOP NOW $79.99 $63.99 ($16.00 off) One of our favorite racing-style watch straps is on sale today, along with everything else at B&R Bands, for 20% off w/ promo code cyber2020.

There are lots of great deals live right now, and we'll continue to add them here as they pop up. With options available in every imaginable price range, a watch can make a great gift for just about anyone on your list.

