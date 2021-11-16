Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Laptop Deals Cyber Monday 2021

Looking for a new laptop? We've got you covered.

By Eric Limer
macbook air review gear patrol inline 6
Chandler Bondurant

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

If you're looking for a new laptop this holiday, you can score a couple of good deals this Cyber Monday including deals on a 2020 M1-powered MacBook Pro and more.

Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray)
bhphotovideo.com
SHOP NOW

$1,499.00 $1,349.00 ($150 off)

Apple's 2020 MacBook Pro, sporting new powerful first-gen M1 chip. Not the newest model, but that means you can get a better deal on it. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 Chip with Retina Display (Late 2020, Space Gray)
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 Chip with Retina Display (Late 2020, Space Gray)
Apple bhphotovideo.com
SHOP NOW

$999.00 $899.00 ($100 off)

Apple's first MacBook Air with its homegrown M1 chip. 

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display (Early 2020, Gold)
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display (Early 2020, Gold)
Apple bhphotovideo.com
SHOP NOW

$999.00 $799.00 ($200 off)

From early 2020, this is Apple's last MacBook Air before it switched from Intel to its homegrown M1 chips. While it doesn't have the latest guts, it's one of the best deals you can get on a MacBook Air. 

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft microsoft.com
SHOP NOW

$899.99 $699.99 ($200 off)

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's more affordable laptop. The most capable model (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently discounted. 

G15 Gaming Laptop
G15 Gaming Laptop
Dell dell.com
SHOP NOW

$1018.99 $599.99 ($419 off)

 Dell's G15 comes with Windows 11, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 video card, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man exercising
Future Fitness

SHOP NOW

$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH

Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$268 $228 (15% OFF)

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT HUCKBERRY'S SALE

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES 

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Related Stories
Should You Buy an OLED Laptop?
How Much Laptop Storage Do You Really Need?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
Now Is the Best Time to Buy a Camping Blanket
The Best Deals on Vacuums This Black Friday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday Deals on Sheets, Duvets and Pillows
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is 32% off
The Best Black Friday Deals on Furniture
Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here
Save 50% at Williams-Sonoma's Black Friday Sale
The Best Suit and Blazer Deals for Black Friday
The Best Yoga Mat Deals for Black Friday
Save on Relaxed Wardrobe Essentials from Outerknow