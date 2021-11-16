The Best Laptop Deals Cyber Monday 2021

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

If you're looking for a new laptop this holiday, you can score a couple of good deals this Cyber Monday including deals on a 2020 M1-powered MacBook Pro and more.

Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro M1 Chip (Late 2020, Space Gray) bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,499.00 $1,349.00 ($150 off) Apple's 2020 MacBook Pro, sporting new powerful first-gen M1 chip. Not the newest model, but that means you can get a better deal on it. READ OUR REVIEW Apple 13.3" MacBook Air M1 Chip with Retina Display (Late 2020, Space Gray) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $999.00 $899.00 ($100 off) Apple's first MacBook Air with its homegrown M1 chip.

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display (Early 2020, Gold) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $999.00 $799.00 ($200 off) From early 2020, this is Apple's last MacBook Air before it switched from Intel to its homegrown M1 chips. While it doesn't have the latest guts, it's one of the best deals you can get on a MacBook Air. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Microsoft microsoft.com SHOP NOW $899.99 $699.99 ($200 off) The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's more affordable laptop. The most capable model (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently discounted. G15 Gaming Laptop Dell dell.com SHOP NOW $1018.99 $599.99 ($419 off) Dell's G15 comes with Windows 11, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 video card, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.



