The Best Laptop Deals Cyber Monday 2021

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
If you're looking for a new laptop this holiday, you can score a couple of good deals this Cyber Monday including deals on a 2020 M1-powered MacBook Pro and more.
$1,499.00 $1,349.00 ($150 off)
Apple's 2020 MacBook Pro, sporting new powerful first-gen M1 chip. Not the newest model, but that means you can get a better deal on it.
$999.00 $899.00 ($100 off)
Apple's first MacBook Air with its homegrown M1 chip.
$999.00 $799.00 ($200 off)
From early 2020, this is Apple's last MacBook Air before it switched from Intel to its homegrown M1 chips. While it doesn't have the latest guts, it's one of the best deals you can get on a MacBook Air.
$899.99 $699.99 ($200 off)
The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft's more affordable laptop. The most capable model (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently discounted.
$1018.99 $599.99 ($419 off)
Dell's G15 comes with Windows 11, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 video card, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH
Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.
$268 $228 (15% OFF)
Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
$105 $70 (33% OFF)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
$840 $672 (20% OFF)
This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).