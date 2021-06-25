Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts on Everyday Essentials

Everlane is one of the internet's best sources of modern, eco-conscious, good-lookin' clothing. Right now, plenty of its best wares discounted up to 70 percent — from denim shirts to oxfords and everyday-ready jeans.
That's only the tip of the iceberg — Everlane is discounting over a ton of items on its site. But act fast, these items are sure to sell out quickly.
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
