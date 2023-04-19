Way Day 2023: Your Guide to Wayfair's Biggest Sale, Which Has Already Started

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

What Is Way Day?

Every year, budget shoppers' favorite furniture retailer, , holds Way Day, a multi-day sale with some of its biggest markdowns to date — up to 80 percent off, as well as free shipping on every purchase. And it's happening April 26 and 27.



Like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, is the best time to shop the best deals on almost every item you've had your eyes on throughout the year. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, no paid membership is required, and everything ships for free. The event runs across all of Wayfair's subsites — Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane — which are boasting up to 50 percent off. This year, there are deals on just about every category Wayfair offers.



Looking to save more? You may be interested in signing up for a , which offers three percent back at grocery stores, two percent back on internet purchases and one percent back on everything else. New and existing Wayfair credit cardholders will get $40 off their first $100+ purchase when made between now and October 27, the second day of the big sale.

What Should I Buy?



Almost everything you could possibly want is on sale, from living room seating to outdoor furniture to major appliances. Make sure to come back to this for live deals once Way Day 2022 officially kicks off next week, but for now you can shop the best early deals of the sale below.



Way Day Deals

