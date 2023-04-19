Today's Top Stories
Way Day 2023: Your Guide to Wayfair's Biggest Sale, Which Has Already Started

Way Day is slated for April 26 and 27, but there are hundreds of early deals you can shop today.

By Will Porter
way day furniture sale
Wayfair

What Is Way Day?

Every year, budget shoppers' favorite furniture retailer, Wayfair, holds Way Day, a multi-day sale with some of its biggest markdowns to date — up to 80 percent off, as well as free shipping on every purchase. And it's happening April 26 and 27.

Like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Way Day is the best time to shop the best deals on almost every item you've had your eyes on throughout the year. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, no paid membership is required, and everything ships for free. The event runs across all of Wayfair's subsites — Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane — which are boasting up to 50 percent off. This year, there are deals on just about every category Wayfair offers.

Looking to save more? You may be interested in signing up for a Wayfair credit card, which offers three percent back at grocery stores, two percent back on internet purchases and one percent back on everything else. New and existing Wayfair credit cardholders will get $40 off their first $100+ purchase when made between now and October 27, the second day of the big sale.

What Should I Buy?

Almost everything you could possibly want is on sale, from living room seating to outdoor furniture to major appliances. Make sure to come back to this for live deals once Way Day 2022 officially kicks off next week, but for now you can shop the best early deals of the sale below.

Way Day Deals

AllModern

AllModern Ratcliff Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair

wayfair.com
$224.00
$173.00 (23% off)
Wayfair

Birch Lane Fleur Swing Lounger with Cushion

wayfair.com
$200.00
$129.99 (35% off)
Wayfair

Birch Lane Fitz Patio Chair

wayfair.com
$1,000.00
$539.00 (46% off)
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Norris Patio Chair with Cushion and Ottoman

wayfair.com
$865.00
$490.00 (43% off)
Wayfair

GE Appliances Smart 4.8 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer and 7.8 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

GE Appliances wayfair.com
$2,498.00
$1,794.00 (28% off)
Wayfair

Café Smart Appliances 36

wayfair.com
$4,599.00
$4,139.00 (10% off)
