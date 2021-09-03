Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
This Texas Bourbon Utilizes Local Grain
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Pen Was Made by Aerospace Engineers

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save up to 40% During Taylor Stitch's Labor Day Sale

Get a rare deal on pants, button-downs, outerwear and more right now at Taylor Stitch.

By Will Porter
taylor stitch labor day sale
Taylor Stitch

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Born in 2008 in San Francisco, Taylor Stitch has spent the last 12 years sourcing some of the finest materials and crafting quality garments that will stand up to the test of time. One of Gear Patrol's favorites, the brand knows how to make a product that is not only handsome in just about every way, but will wear in and not out. For the end of summer, Taylor Stitch is giving us all a reason to join it on its journey, marking down the entire site 40 percent and giving an extra 25 percent off the Last Call sale section through the holiday weekend.

If you need to stock up on essentials like button-downs and pants or are looking for rugged outerwear like waxed canvas jacket or a leather flight jacket to pass down to your kid after you've broken it in, Taylor Stitch has exactly what you need. We picked out some of our favorites below, but make sure to head over to the sale now — a deal like this doesn't come around often.

SAVE NOW

Taylor Stitch Labor Day Sale

Taylor Stitch Hangar Jacket
Taylor Stitch Hangar Jacket
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$998 $639 (36% OFF)

Taylor Stitch's newest leather jacket is a trimmed version of a flight jacket and is ready for takeoff. 

Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch Jack
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)

This wardrobe staple is comfy right out of the box and will never let you down. 

Taylor Stitch Slim Jean
Taylor Stitch Slim Jean
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

This version of the brand's Slim Jean in an 18-Month Wash Organic Selvage is perfect for the transition to fall.

Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stitch Moto Boot
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$348 $278 (20% off)

These handsome boots are made with waterproof suede and will probably outlive you. 

Taylor Stitch Yosemite Shirt
Taylor Stitch Yosemite Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$125 $100 (20% OFF)

A classic chamois shirt fit for fall layering.

Taylor Stitch Heavy Bag Henley
Taylor Stitch Heavy Bag Henley
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$68 $48 (30% off)

A henley is a foundational winter garment and you would be hard-pressed to find a better quality one than The Heavy Bag version.

Taylor Stitch Slim Chino
Taylor Stitch Slim Chino
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% off)

These chinos are a great WFH upgrade over less-forgiving jeans.

Taylor Stitch Waxed Canvas Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Waxed Canvas Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$168 $132 (30% off)

A waxed canvas jacket is a wardrobe staple. And this on-sale version just happens to be one of our favorites out there.

Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stich Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $51 (42% off)

Taylor Stitch's new rugby shirt gives you a chance to elevate your WFH fit with a collar while still keeping it comfy. 

Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch
$141.00
SAVE NOW

$248 $141 (44% OFF)

Elevate any fit with this casual blazer.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man using casper bedding
Casper

SHOP NOW

UP TO 30% OFF

Make your bedroom feel like a hotel with these deals from Casper. With up to 30 percent off mattresses, sheets, pillows and more you can refresh your room for your best night's sleep yet.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

One of our favorite tees for working out, the Metal Vent Tech 2.0 is made without seams to prevent chafing and takes longer to smell thanks to innovative fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $69 (56% OFF)

Developed in Milan, this collaboration between Todd Snyder and Timex combines heritage watch design with the nautical sensibilities of the eastern seaboard.

READ MORE ABOUT TODD SNYDER

Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane Everyday Jacket
Everlane
SAVE NOW

$88 $61 (31% OFF)

This jacket from Everlane truly is good to wear every damn day. Whether you toss it on over a t-shirt or layer up in colder temps, it will do the trick. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Sunglass Hut
SAVE NOW

$161 $129 (20% OFF)

It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

SEE MORE OUTDOOR GEAR DEALS

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$229 $100 (56% OFF)

While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Plain White T-Shirts
14 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What's the Deal with Old Fitzgerald Bourbon?
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is Made to Battle Monsters
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Cowboy Boots for Any Occassion
The Badass Subaru Forester Wilderness Has Arrived
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far
These Dive Watches All Have a Special Feature
Reviewing New Balance's '70s-Inspired 327 Sneaker