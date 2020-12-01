Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Headphone, Earbud and Speakers Deals That Are Still On Right Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but some of the deals are still going.

By Tucker Bowe
bose qc 35 ii headphones
Bose

It's official. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted, and so too are many of their spotlight deals — but not all of them. If you missed out on the shopping bonanza, there are a number of great deals on headphones and speakers that are still lingering on Amazon, Best Buy and other third-party retailers. We've rounded them out below.

The Best Deals on True Wireless Earbuds

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00  $139.98  ($59.02 off)

Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are still heavily discounted on Amazon. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS OF 2020 

Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose Sport Earbuds
Bose bose.com
SHOP NOW

$179.95 $159.95 ($20.00 off)

The Bose Sport Earbuds are the company's new sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with excellent battery life. Bose is discounting them by $20 for the holiday.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE QC EARBUDS

Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.99 $99.99 ($80.00 off)

The Jaybird Vista is one of favorite wireless earbuds for running thanks to their small design and high water-resistance rating (IPX7).

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HEADPHONE FOR RUNNING

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
Cambridge Audio amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$89.95 $79.95 ($10.00 off)

Cambridge Audio’s first-ever pair of wireless earbuds are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy. Plus, they have twice the battery life of Apple AirPods.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CAMBRIDGE AUDIO MELOMANIA 1

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$169.99 $129.99 ($40.00 off)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the company's newest and innovatively-designed wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$229.99 $168.00 ($61.99 off)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE SONY WF-100XM3

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Sennheiser amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299.95 $269.95 ($30.00 off)

The second-generation of Sennheiser's wireless earbuds add active noise-cancellation and wireless charging. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER MOMENTUM TRUE WIRELESS 2

Echo Buds
Echo Buds
Amazon amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$129.99 $79.99 ($50.00 off)

The Echo Buds are affordable wireless earbuds that also happen to have active noise-canceling technology. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ECHO BUDS

The Best Deals on Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299.00 $199.00 ($100.00 off)

Yes, they're a few years old. But the QuietComfort 35 II are still some of the best and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose bose.com
SHOP NOW

$399.95 $339.95 ($60 off)

Bose's flagship noise-canceling headphones are up to $100 off. Note: the black, silver and blue models are also discounting, but not as steeply as the white models.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE BOSE HEADPHONES 700 

Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$349.99 $298.00 ($51.99 off)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our pick for the best noise-canceling wireless headphones that you can buy in 2020.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES OF 2020

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $149.95 ($50.00 off)

If you're looking for affordable noise-canceling headphones, you can't do much better than the Sennheiser HD 450BT. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE SENNHEISER HD 450BT

The Best Deals on Bookshelf Speakers

ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2
ELAC amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$349.98 $249.98 ($100.00 off)

The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 are our pick for the best passive bookshelf speakers that you can buy — and Amazon is currently discounting them by $100. 

THE BEST PASSIVE BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

Q150 Bookshelf Speaker
Q150 Bookshelf Speaker
KEF kef.com
SHOP NOW

$599.99 $299.98 ($300.01 off)

The Q150 is an excellent pair bookshelf speakers. They have KEFs's signature Uni-Q driver, are work great as a stereo pair or in a larger home theater system.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

Q Acoustics 3010i
Q Acoustics 3010i
Q Acoustics amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$264.99 $225.24 ($39.75 off)

The Q Acoustics 3010i is the company's most entry-level pair of bookshelf speakers. Amazon is selling them for 15% off. (Deal ends December 4.)

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS UNDER $250

Q Acoustics 3020i
Q Acoustics 3020i
Q Acoustics amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299.99 $267.74 ($32.25 off)

The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers are slightly larger and more powerful versions of the 3010i (above).  These are some of our favorite bookshelf speakers. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE Q ACOUSTICS 3020i

Focal Aria 906
Focal Aria 906
Focal amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,499.00 $999.00 ($500 off)

Focal is a high-end French audio company that makes some of the best loudspeakers and headphones that money can buy. These are its entry-level speakers and they've never been cheaper.

READ MORE ABOUT FOCAL HEADPHONES

Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
Klipsch R-51M Bookshelf Speakers
Klipsch bestbuy.com
SHOP NOW

$289.99 $144.99 ($145 off)

The R-51M are the most affordable speakers in Klipsch's high-quality Reference line. Plus they have a cool, retro flair. 

5 EXCELLENT SPEAKER-AND-AMP PAIRINGS

Klipsch R-41M
Klipsch R-41M
Klipsch amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$229.00 $146.22 ($82.78 off)

The Klipsch R-41M are essentially just a smaller, less powerful and cheaper version of the Klipsch R-51M. If you old need to fill a small room with sound, these are the safer bet.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CHEAP AND EXPENSIVE SPEAKERS?

The Best Deals on Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Bose SoundLink Color II
Bose SoundLink Color II
Bose bose.com
SHOP NOW

$129.95 $74.95 ($55.00 off)

The Bose SoundLink Color II is the company's small and rugged portable Bluetooth speaker. It's available in five colors, including red, blue, yellow, black and silver.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST PORTABLE SPEAKERS

Ultimate Ears Boom 3
Ultimate Ears Boom 3
Ultimate Ears amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $125.99 ($24.00 off)

The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is the company's flagship portable Bluetooth speaker. It's one of our favorites and is available in a number of different colors.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE UE BOOM 3

JBL Charge 4
JBL Charge 4
JBL amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179.95 $129.95 ($50.00)

JBL Charge 4 is one of the company's larger and best-sounding portable speakers. It's 33% off right now on Amazon. 

3 OLD SPEAKERS THAT NEW AUDIOPHILES WANT

Bose SoundLink Revolve+
Bose SoundLink Revolve+
Bose amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$299.00 $249.00 ($50.00 off)

The SoundLink Revolve Plus is a 360-degree portable speaker that’s splash-proof and comes with a nice handle for carrying around.

READ MORE ABOUT BOSE'S PORTABLE SPEAKERS

Editor's Picks: Best of Cyber Week

ebay rolex used watches
eBay Rolex Sale

Presented by eBay

SHOP NOW
Up to 30% Off

If you’re ready to spring for your Grail Rolex, this holiday season is the perfect time. eBay has thousands of beautiful, classic Rolexes on sale. Right now, you can save up to 30 percent on the Rolex of your dreams.

READ MORE

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $9 (28% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $165 (45% off)

The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT THE PATAGONIA MICRO PUFF JACKET

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $120 (14% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
crownandbuckle.com
SHOP NOW

$34 $30.60 (10% off)

One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO NATO STRAPS

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off )

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)

If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR KIDS

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
aloyoga.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% off)

This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO YOGA MATS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $174 (30% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
$149.99
SHOP NOW

$230 $177 (23% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $55 (30% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $97 (30% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

