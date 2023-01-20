The first true wireless earbuds date back to 2014, but it was the release of Apple’s AirPods in 2016 that really fired them into the mainstream. True wireless means that there isn’t any kind of cord tethering the two earbuds together, as opposed to just wireless earphones like the Powerbeats or Beats Flex, and since those first AirPods, the market for true wireless earbuds has come a long way.

These days, there are so many different types of wireless earbuds that you can basically buy the pair that perfectly fits your lifestyle, your budget and, most importantly, your ears. (Remember: if they don't fit your ears, it doesn't matter how good they sound.) Many of today's wireless earbuds also offer new-age features, such as active and transparency modes, wireless charging, and even high-resolution audio.

Apple’s original AirPods set the benchmark for wireless earbuds back in 2016, but the market has moved far beyond them now. And there are a lot of wireless earbuds to choose from these days.

What to Look for

Fit: The most important thing when it comes to wireless earbuds is fit. Period. Because if the earbuds don't fit in your ears, it doesn't matter how they sound or how many cool features they have — you're not going to like them. These days, wireless earbuds come in a wide range of styles, from stem-like AirPods to the more conventional "bulb" like the Amazon Echo Buds, so we recommend knowing which fits your ears best before buying.

Type: Before buying any pair of wireless earbuds, you should ask yourself: "How do I plan on using them?" Different wireless earbuds are better at different things. Some are better for running and working out because of their superior grip and high IP rating. Some prioritize sound quality, while others are better at active noise-cancellation. There are some that are good at everything while others are, well, cheap but get the job done.

Sound quality: No wireless earbuds can play true lossless-quality audio because Bluetooth technology can't support it — the bandwidth is too big. There are some wireless earbuds that can play higher-resolution tracks thanks to support for various formats, like Sony's LDAC or Apple Music's spatial audio, but it isn't truly lossless. Also, these wireless earbuds tend to be more expensive.

Noise-cancellation: There are a lot of wireless earbuds that now support active noise-cancellation and they can range from less than $100 to more than $300. The reality is, however, that the higher-end wireless earbuds are likely going to have more processing power and better quality mics and therefore do a significant job of blocking out ambient noise. Not all active noise-canceling is the same. Far from it.

Charging: Most of today's wireless earbuds have made the jump to USB-C, but not all. Apple's line of AirPods still uses the Lightning connection and there are even some that still use micro-USB. The type of charging port your wireless earbuds use is important mainly because of convenience — if it charges using the same charging cable as your smartphone, headphones and laptop, it just makes your life easier.

Other features: The more "premium" wireless earbuds are also likely to come with even more advanced features, such as transparency modes, adjustable EQ and a case that supports wireless charging. The more features and support for advanced technologies the wireless earbuds have, the more expensive you can expect them to be.

New and Upcoming Releases

JBL Tour Pro 2: Announced at CES 2023, these are unique wireless earbuds because they have a 1.45-inch touchscreen integrated in its charging case. This display will allow you to adjust the volume of your music, switch between tracks and switch between listening modes; it'll also show you push notifications from your smartphone. The earbuds themselves have active noise-cancellation and support spatial audio. Expected to be released in Spring 2023.

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd: The German hi-fi brand recently announced its first-ever pair of wireless earbuds. The Free Byrd promise excellent sound quality and, uniquely, will be able to optimize sound specifically for your ears (thanks to an in-app administered hearing test. The Free Byrd supports other premium features such as active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, as well as a case that supports wireless charging. They cost $249.

UE Drops: As of late July 2022, Ultimate Ears announced a new high-end pair of wireless earbuds called the UE Drops. They are unique because they are custom-molded to your ears — and thus are designed to create the perfect fit — plus they promise far superior sound quality and more features compared to the company's 2020-released UE Fits. They cost $449.



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Released in mid-2022, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pros are the company's new high-end noise-canceling wireless earbuds that are poised to rival Apple's AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM4. The 15 percent smaller than their 2021-released predecessors, the Galaxy Buds. They also support higher-resolution (24-bit) and more immersive (including Dolby Atmos) audio, have improved mics and cost $280.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Announced last summer, the Pixel Buds Pro is Google's first pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They also promise improved sound quality compared to the Pixel Buds A-Series. They cost $199 and are available in several different colors.

How We Tested

Tucker Bowe

We test a lot of different wireless earbuds — because there are a lot of them out there. We tend to test wireless earbuds in different situations based on their skill sets. For example, we test noise-canceling wireless earbuds in both noisy and quiet environments, the latter of which is best for sound quality. We test go running (and sweating) while wearing more workout-focused wireless earbuds to see how they stay in and stack up. As is the case with any wireless earbuds, the most important thing is fit; so even if we like a certain pair of wireless earbuds, it's important for you to know what kinds of earbuds fit you best because everybody's ears are a little different.

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Active Noise-Cancellation





Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Improved sound quality

Charging case is more compact and pocketable than before Each earbud is still rather large

Bose increased the price quite

Released: September 2022

Bose's second-generation QuietComfort Earbuds are quite the improvement. Each earbud is roughly 30 percent smaller than its predecessors (although each earbud is still rather large). More importantly, they have drastically improved noise cancellation and noticeably better sound quality, too. They boast an improved mic array for better call quality, too. The QuietComfort Earbuds are undoubtedly one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy, even if they are quite a bit more expensive than their previous models.

To learn more, read our review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have the most powerful active noise-cancellation we’ve ever tested in a pair of wireless earbuds. Tucker Bowe

AirPods Pro 2

Drastically improved noise-cancellation and transparency modes

On-ear controls for volume Still pretty expensive

Still don't support lossless streaming

Best features won't work when paired with non-Apple devices

Released: September 2022

The second-generation AirPods Pro look and fit almost identically to their 2019-released predecessor, but Apple made them better in just about every way. Thanks to a new H2 chip and a new driver, they sound significantly better and have much-improved noise-cancellation and transparency modes. The charging case has a built-in speaker and works just like AirTag, so you can have it play a noise and track it down using the Find My app; you can even wirelessly charge it with an Apple Watch puck. And maybe most notably, they are the first AirPods with volume controls right on the earbuds.



Read our full review of the AirPods Pro 2, here.

The newest AirPods Pro sound better and have better noise-cancellation than their predecessors. The biggest difference, however, might be the fact that you can adjust the volume right just by swiping the stem of each earbud. Tucker Bowe









Sony WF-1000XM4

Top notch noise-cancellation

Lots of premium features Expensive

Fit isn't for everybody

Released: June 2021

The Sony WF-1000XM4 edge out the Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds as our pick for the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They are the successor to the nearly two-year-old WH-1000XM3, but Sony redesigned them, so they sound more vibrant and have better noise cancellation. They also look and feel completely different; they have a more rounded design and they're noticeably smaller (each earbud is 10 percent smaller and the case is about 40 percent smaller). Finally, Sony gave them some new-age features like wireless charging and water resistance (IPX4), so they feel like the new hotness.

To learn more, read our review of the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is one of the best all-around wireless earbuds you can buy with truly fantastic sound and active noise-cancellation. Tucker Bowe

Sennheiser Momentum TW 3

Great noise-cancellation

Unique look Expensive

Fit won't be for everybody

Released: May 2022

Sennheiser's third-generation wireless earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They build on the truly excellent sound quality of their predecessors, the Momentum TW 2, but deliver even better active noise-cancellation and now come in a case that supports wireless charging. The design of the earbud has also been revamped and shrunk down (albeit slightly) so that they are more comfortable to wear for longer listening sessions. They also work with a companion app that gives you the ability to tweak EQ settings and customize the on-earbud controls.

To learn more, read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum TW 3.



These are Sennheiser’s third-generation wireless earbuds. Compared to the TW2, they deliver improved sound and more powerful noise-cancellation — plus they are cheaper by $50. Tucker Bowe

Bowers & Wilkins PI7

Unique design

Feature packed Expensive

Fit won't be for everybody

Released: April 2021

The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 is the company's first pair of wireless earbuds — and they are as impressive as they are lavish. They're also capable of playing high-resolution audio files up to 24-bit/48 kHz (although you need to stream from a device that supports aptX Adaptive). They have active noise-cancellation and support for wireless charging. Maybe their coolest feature is that their charging case doubles as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can connect to an in-flight entertainment system or Nintendo Switch and listen to your wireless earbuds.

To learn more, read our review of the B&W PI7.



The PI7 are high-end noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They also have a unique feature: the case doubles as a Bluetooth receiver which allows you to use the PI7 with any device with a headphone jack, such as a Nintendo Switch or an in-flight entertainment system. Tucker Bowe

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Adjustable noise-cancellation

High water-resistance rating (IP57) Noise-cancellation isn't quite elite

Released: September 2021

Jabra's wireless earbuds have been known for their excellent sound and call quality, and its latest flagship pair, the Elite 7 Pro, excels at both. On top of that, they have solid active noise-cancellation and a really rugged design (IP57 water-resistance rating) so they're safe for workouts. The only real downside is that they don't have multi-device Bluetooth pairing and lack the fancy features and support for immersive sound technologies like AirPods Pro. Also, if they're too expensive but you like the brand/fit, the Jabra Elite 3 ($79) is a great budget alternative.

Master & Dynamic MW08

Feature packed

Unique design makes them standout Expensive

No wireless charging

Released: April 2021

The Master & Dynamic MW08 is the true successor to the company's MW07 Plus. They're about 15 percent smaller yet have slightly larger drivers, so they're able to deliver a slightly more vibrant and punchier sound. They also work with a companion app (called M&D Connect), unlike any of the company's previous wireless earbuds, that lets you toggle between various noise-cancellation and transparency modes. The new models are made of a combo of ceramic (rather than acetate) and stainless steel.

To learn more, read our review of the Master & Dynamic MW08.



Master & Dynamic has two different versions of its Mw08 wireless earbuds. The Mw08 "Sport" (right) is exactly the same as the regular MW08 (left), but they have a fancier Kevlar case that supports wireless charging. And they cost $50 more. Tucker Bowe







Beats Studio Buds

Pair well with iPhones and Androids

Available in multiple colors Noise-cancellation isn't as good as AirPods Pro

Released: June 2021

The Studio Buds are Beats's first noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They don't have Apple's special H1 chip (Apple owns Beats, after all), but they still have many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, such as fast iPhone pairing and support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos; they don't sync with your iCloud account, however, nor do they support multi-device pairing or audio sharing. The omission of Apple's special H1 chip allows the Studio Buds to work really well with Android smartphones, too, as they support fast pairing and you can easily adjust noise-canceling and transparency modes in Bluetooth settings.

The Studio Buds have many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, but they aren’t integrated with Apple’s special chip and will work just fine with either iPhone or Android device. Tucker Bowe









Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Great sound quality Fit isn't for everybody

Expensive

Released: September 2020

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were one of our previous picks for the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds, but now that the second-generation models are here you can often find a really great deal on them. And yes, they are still fantastic all-around wireless earbuds with some of the best active noise cancellation. Other than being outdated now, the only real downside is their size — they're some of the biggest wireless earbuds out there.



To learn more, read our review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The first-generation QuietComfort Earbuds are solid wireless earbuds with excellent noise-cancellation. Now that the QuietComfort Earbuds II have been released, you can often find them heavily discounted, too. Tucker Bowe





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Feature packed

Works well with both Android and iPhone Sound quality and noise-cancellation aren't elite

Released: August 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are noise-canceling wireless earbuds with an innovative design. Each earbud has a unique bean-like shape so that it fits comfortably in your ear without creating a physical seal, which also prevents you from getting that pressurized feeling of being underwater. While very good noise-canceling wireless earbuds, they're really designed for Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners because it has exclusive features like quick pairing and wireless charging (via Samsung's Wireless PowerShare).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Excellent noise-cancellation

Design makes them standout Only works great with Galaxy smartphones

Released: January 2021

The Galaxy Buds Pro is different from the company's Galaxy Buds Live in a couple of key ways. They have a more traditional in-ear design which helps them deliver better sound and improved active noise-cancellation. They also have a significantly better water-resistance rating (IPX7), so they're more suited for workouts. They also have a cool "voice detect" feature that you can turn on, which automatically lowers the volume of the music when you start talking. These wireless earbuds should really only be considered if you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as there's no app support for iPhones.





The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running and Working Out

Beats Fit Pro

Earhook-design easily stays in your ears

Similar feature set as AirPods Pro No wireless charging

Aren't as elite sounding as AirPods Pro

Released: October 2021

The Beats Fit Pro is the next evolution of the company's Powerbeats Pro and one of the best wireless earbuds for runners and athletes. They have a lot in common with Apple's AirPods Pro since they are powered by the same H1 chip (so they can fast pair to any iPhone); they have the same active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes and support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. And they sound almost as good. The big difference from AirPods Pro is that the Fit Pro has an all-new flexible earwing tip design to help them better stay in your ears. The only real downside is that they don't have a case that wirelessly charges.

The Beats Fit Pro are essentially sport-focused AirPods Pro. They have many of the same features (although not the same sound quality or noise-cancellation), but are better suited to stay in your ears during workouts. Tucker Bowe

Jaybird Vista 2

One of the most rugged wireless earbuds

Supports wireless charging Noise-cancellation isn't elite

Released: May 2021

The Vista 2 are the next-generation versions of Jaybird's original Vista, which were some of the favorite wireless earbuds for running and working out. The Vista 2 look and fit exactly the same as their predecessors, and they're designed for the same people: endurance and extreme athletes, such as long-distance runners, trail runners and mountain bikers. Jaybird gave these new wireless earbuds a few meaningful upgrades, however, such as an improved IP68 rating, making them some of the most rugged wireless earbuds you can buy. They also have active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, making them great for runners and bikers who want to block out all the noise — or hear all of it. (Note: if you don't care about the extra ruggedness or noise-cancellation, you can still buy the original Vista for $50 less.)

The Jaybird Vista 2 are some of our favorite wireless earbuds for running. They have a super high IP68 rating, plus their case is water-resistant as well. Tucker Bowe

Ultimate Ears Fits

Rugged design Aside from custom fit, they lack a lot of premium features

Expensive

Released: October 2020

The UE Fits are different from all other wireless earbuds because they give you a completely custom fit. You place the earbuds in your ears and then, through the companion app, you trigger a 60-second custom molding process that shapes the gel in each ear tip so that it perfectly fits your ears. The UE Fits don't have a ton of other features —there's no noise-cancellation or transparency modes, for example — but if you've had trouble with wireless earbuds staying in your ears, these are the ones to get.

To learn more, read our review of the UE Fits.

The UE Fits are unique because before wearing them you have to initiate a custom molding process — it’s all done via the app — so that the earbuds perfectly fit your ears. Tucker Bowe







Bose Sport Earbuds

Comfortable and lightweight design No noise-cancellation

Released: September 2020

The Bose Sport Earbuds are wireless sport earbuds that are smaller and sleeker versions of Bose's previous wireless earbuds, the SoundSport Free. Each earbud has up to five hours of battery life, with a charging case that provides up to 10 extra hours. They don't have active noise-cancellation like the company's QuietComfort Earbuds, but they fit, feel and sound very similar. As before, the only real downside is that they're physically larger than most other wireless earbuds.





Beats Powerbeats Pro

Work very well with iPhone and Apple devices Expensive design being older

Charging case is huge

Released: May 2019

The Powerbeats Pro combines the design, sweat-resistance and sound of Beats’s wireless sport earbuds, the Powerbeats3 Wireless, with the true wireless-ness and functionality of Apple’s second-generation AirPods. They are still a solid option for iPhone owners who can't wear AirPods, however now that Beats launched the Fits Pro (above), which are essentially a newer (albeit in-ear) version of these wireless earbuds, they do feel a bit dated.

To learn more, read our review of the Powerbeats Pro.

The Powerbeats Pro have been around for several years, but they still one of the few wireless earbuds with an over-ear hook design, which helps them better stay in your ears while running or working out. Tucker Bowe

Anker Soundcore Life P3

Really rugged design

Fit similar to AirPods Pro Lack high-end features

Release date: April 2021

The Soundcore Life P3 are excellent wireless earbuds for runners that are shopping on a budget. Aside from its price, the standout feature of the Life P3 is its IPX7 rating, which is as high of a water-resistance rating as you're likely going to get. It also has a familiar AirPods Pro-esque fit and charges via USB-C.

Anker’s Soundcore Life P3 have a similar long-stem design as Apple’s original AirPods, but they are more affordable and come in several different colors (in addition to white). Tucker Bowe

Best Wireless Earbuds for Everything Else

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)

Supports spacial audio and Dolby Atmos

Wireless charging No active noise-cancellation

Fairly expensive

Released: October 2021

Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods are the mid-tier wireless earbuds between the company's high-end AirPods Pro and entry-level AirPods. They share a similar design and sound to the AirPods Pro aside from the silicon ear tips (so they don't fit in your ears quite as well), and they support spatial audio (with Dolby Atmos) and have a wireless charging case. The big tradeoff is that they lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. Unlike the entry-level AirPods, these new models are safe working out thanks to their IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant rating.

To learn more, read our review of the AirPods 3.

The AirPods 3 are Apple’s mid-range wireless earbuds. They lack noise-cancellation or transparency but have the best battery life of any AirPods. Tucker Bowe







Apple AirPods (2nd-Generation)

Work excellently with any iPhone or Apple device Have to pay extra for a wireless charging case

No noise-cancellation

Released: March 2019

The second-generation AirPods look identically to the ones that were released in 2016, and they work almost exactly the same way — but they up the ante in quite a few ways. With the new H1 chip, they pair faster, have better battery life and better mics. And they support “Hey Siri” voice commands, so you don’t need to push any button to activate the voice assistant. Apple now offers the option of a wireless charging case, as long as you’re willing to pay a little extra. Unlike AirPods Pro, these entry-level AirPods lack noise-canceling and transparency modes; they also lack support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. That said, if you have an iPhone these are by-far-and-away the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

To learn more, read our review of the AirPods 2.





If you’re on a tight budget or just like the long-stem fit and design, you can often find these AirPods for less than $100. Tucker Bowe







Sony LinkBuds S

Feature packed

Comfortable design Not as good as the Sony WF-1000XM4

$200 feels expensive

Released: May 2022

The LinkBuds S are essentially more affordable versions of Sony's flagship WF-1000XM4. They have most of the same features, including noise-cancellation and transparency modes and support for LDAC (Sony's codec for streaming high-resolution audio tracks over Bluetooth) — just don't expect them to deliver these features at quite the same level as Sony's more expensive earbuds.

To learn more, read our review of the Sony LinkBuds S.





Sony LinkBuds

Natural transparency mode

Often can be found discounted Lack premium features

Fit won't be for everybody

February 2022

The Sony LinkBuds are unique wireless earbuds because of their size (tiny) and their innovative design — there's a physical hole in the middle of each wireless earbud. The idea is that it's like an always-on transparency mode, so you can hear your music while also the world around you. They lack the noise-cancellation or premium sound quality of Sony's other more expensive wireless earbuds, but they do work with the same companion app and have a lot of customizable settings. They're available now in either white or black.

To learn more, read our review of the Sony LinkBuds.

The LinkBuds S (left) and LinkBuds (right) are Sony’s more affordable alternatives to its flagship WF-1000XM4. Tucker Bowe





Nothing Ear (Stick)

Cool design with a little retro flair

Relatively affordable price No noise-cancellation or wireless charging

Don't sound quite as good as the Nothing Ear (1), which cost $50 more

Released: October 2028

The Nothing Ear (Stick) are the company's second pair of wireless earbuds and, at $99, they're positioned as a more budget-friendly version of the Nothing Ear (1) — which suspiciously have been bumped from $99 to $149. The Ear (Stick) earbuds sacrifice some of the sound quality and the active noise-cancellation of the Ear (1), but they keep the transparent design and have arguably the coolest charging case in all of wireless earbuds. It's shaped like a lipstick tube and twists open and close, magnetically snapping into place, and it's just fun (and a little addicting to play with).

To learn more, read our review of the Nothing Ear (Stick).

The Nothing Ear (Stick) have a cool transparent design and an arguably even cooler charging case that’s shaped like a tube of lipstick and twists open and close. Tucker Bowe







Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Excellent fit

Water-resistant design Works best with Android smartphone

No wireless charging

Released: June 2021

The Pixel Buds A-Series is a more affordable alternative to the company's now antiquated Pixel Buds 2. They are exactly the same in almost every way, but Google has cut some of the "luxury" features, like wireless charging and swipe controls, in order to keep the cost down. That said, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy for less than $100.

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are the company’s budget-friendly wireless earbuds. They cost less than $100. Tucker Bowe

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-Gen)

Wireless charging

Above average noise-cancellation Fit isn't for everybody

Feel kind of cheap

Released: May 2021

Amazon’s second-generation wireless earbuds improve on the first-gen models in basically every way. Amazon made them smaller and lighter so that they're significantly more comfortable to wear; plus they come with silicone earbuds and wing tips, in case you want to wear them while running. They deliver significantly better sound quality and noise cancellation. And they also charge via USB-C instead of micro-USB. For the price, you can't really beat them. The only decision you'll have to make, other than if you want them in white or black, is if you want to spend an extra $20 for a charging case that wireless charges.

The second-generation Echo Buds can be purchased with or without a wireless charging case. Depends if you want to spend the extra $20. Tucker Bowe





Nothing Ear (1)

Fit exactly like Apple's AirPods Pro

Support wireless charging Noise cancellation isn't great

Released: August 2021

Nothing's first pair of wireless earbuds are pretty excellent. They have premium features like active noise-cancellation and wireless charging, plus they have a translucent design (thanks to a collaboration with Teenage Engineering) so that they look completely different from most other wireless earbuds. The only real catch is that, at $150, their noise-canceling and transparency modes, as well as their sound quality, aren't as good as more premium options out there. And since their release, Nothing has released the Nothing Ear (Stick), which are an even more budget-friendly alternative.

To learn more, read our review of the Nothing Ear (1).





The standout feature of the Nothing’s Ear (1) is obviously its see-through design, which is totally unique. Tucker Bowe









Sony WF-C500

Sound better than their price tag suggests Fit won't be for everybody

No noise-cancellation

Released: October 2021



The Sony WF-C500 is the company’s new pair of affordable wireless earbuds. They lack the same sound quality of the flagship WF-1000XM4 and don't have premium features like noise-cancellation and transparency modes, either. But they are compatible with the same companion app that lets you tweak the EQ settings, and they do support Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio. Additionally, they charge via USB-C. Think of these as a great budget alternative to Apple’s AirPods.









Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

Above average sound quality Fit isn't for everybody

Lack premium features

Released: March 2021

Cambridge Audio is a British hi-fi company that's best known for high-end (and expensive) audio components, so it sort of surprised people when it got into true wireless earbuds. But thankfully they did because they're some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy. The Melomania 1+ are the company's third-generation wireless earbuds and they deliver some of the best audio quality you'll find in the near-$100 range.

