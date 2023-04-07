Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Coveted Adidas Terrex Hikers Are on Sale, Along With Terrex Apparel

Get the boots and shoes loved by both streetwear enthusiasts and outdoor buffs for up to 45% off.

By Will Porter
shoes
Adidas

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When Adidas dropped the Terrex Free Hiker in early 2019 it took the internet by storm. As opposed to so many hiking shoes out there, these just look damn good. The perfect marriage of street style and technical features made for a double-take-worthy shoe that ended up being our favorite of 2019 — and it's still one of the best hiking boots you can buy. You can now get the latest version, the Free Hiker 2, on sale at Adidas. Plus, you can pick up a bunch of Terrex apparel at a discount, too.

Adidas

Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

adidas.com
$200.00
$160.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Adidas

Terrex Made to Be Remade Free Hiker

adidas.com
$275.00
$220.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Adidas

Terrex Trail Rider Trail Running Shoes

adidas.com
$110.00
$88.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Made with Adidas' proprietary Boost technology for an easy ride, Primeknit uppers that provide a sock-like fit, and a Continental outsole for a vice-like grip, this shoe covered all the bases when it comes to lightweight hiking gear — with a twist. Along with the shoes, Terrex apparel is also top-tier outdoor gear that's ideal for hiking, trail running or anything else you can throw at it. Now's a great chance to pick up a piece or two at a discount. Gorp gods unite.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Hiking Boots of 2021
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Hiking Boots Made by Running Companies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
TJB's Best-Selling EDC Knife Is Back in Stock
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Tons on Patagonia Gear Right Now
Save Up to 30% on Levi's Legendary Denim
These Are the Best Deals at Parachute Right Now
Lululemon Just Restocked Its Viral Belt Bags
The Two Best Massage Gun Brands Are On Sale Now
Burrow's New Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Score 25% Off Rumpl Camping Blankets (Today Only)