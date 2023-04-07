Coveted Adidas Terrex Hikers Are on Sale, Along With Terrex Apparel

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When Adidas dropped the in early 2019 it took the internet by storm. As opposed to so many hiking shoes out there, these just look damn good. The perfect marriage of street style and technical features made for a double-take-worthy shoe that ended up being our favorite of 2019 — and it's still one of the best hiking boots you can buy. You can now get the latest version, the Free Hiker 2, on sale at . Plus, you can pick up a bunch of Terrex apparel at a discount, too.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes adidas.com $200.00 $160.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Adidas Terrex Made to Be Remade Free Hiker adidas.com $275.00 $220.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Adidas Terrex Trail Rider Trail Running Shoes adidas.com $110.00 $88.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

Made with Adidas' proprietary Boost technology for an easy ride, Primeknit uppers that provide a sock-like fit, and a Continental outsole for a vice-like grip, this shoe covered all the bases when it comes to lightweight hiking gear — with a twist. Along with the shoes, is also top-tier outdoor gear that's ideal for hiking, trail running or anything else you can throw at it. Now's a great chance to pick up a piece or two at a discount. Gorp gods unite.