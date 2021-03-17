Today's Top Stories
The Best Outdoor, Camping and Hiking Gear on Sale Now

Sleeping bags, down jackets, tents, hiking boots and more.

Outdoor gear is something you don't typically want to skimp on — although, there are certainly affordable options. Heading into the warmer months, there are all sorts of deals to be had. After scouring sale sections from the best outdoor retailers and brands, we put together a list of the best outdoor gear deals available right now. From sleeping bags to tents to down jackets to hiking boots to pocket knives, we've got you covered with savings on any outdoor gear you're in the market for.

Sitewide Sales

Arc’teryx: Outlet sale on past season gear.
Backcountry: Savings on winter jackets, base layers, ski gear and more.
Best Made: Savings on past season items.
Black Diamond Equipment: 20% off for the Winter Sale.
BladeHQ: 2,000 options in the BladeHQ sale section.
Cotopaxi: Down jackets and rain shells, plus a free mask with any purchase.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Bike, camping and fishing deals, among many others.
Eddie Bauer: Extra 40% off clearance items with code GLACIER40.
Huckberry: Jackets, windbreakers, technical pants and more on sale.
Keen Footwear: Sandals, sneakers and boots all on sale.
Kelty: Packs, tents, sleeping bags and more all marked down.
L.L. Bean: Jackets, fleece and all the icons L.L. Bean is known for.
Leatherman: Up to 50% off.
Orvis: Save up to 50% in the Orvis Outlet.
Osprey Packs: Travel packs, day packs, backpacks and accessories on sale.
OtterBox: Discounted Venture Cooler plus 10% off if you buy a cool and an accessory.
Patagonia: Specials on gear from previous seasons.
REI: Over 1,000 items on sale, including one of our favorite masks.
The North Face: End of season sale.
Topo Designs: Big savings on jackets and bags.

Notable Deals

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Alps Mountaineering Acropolis 3 Tent
Alps Mountaineering Acropolis 3 Tent
ALPS Mountaineering skimresources.com
$179 $240

$61 OFF (25%)

If you've been camping all quarantine or are just getting back into it post-vaccination, a new tent is probably in the cards. This one is affordable, spacious and has headroom for days. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

ENO DoubleNest Camo Hammock
ENO DoubleNest Camo Hammock
ENO skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF (25%)

Eagles Nest Outfitters, or ENO, makes a hammock that can go anywhere and packs down small enough to fit in a tote bag — perfect for heading to the park or swinging in the backyard. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Coleman Gas Camping Stove
Coleman Gas Camping Stove
Coleman amazon.com
$44 $80

$36 OFF (45%)

The Coleman Gas Camping Stove is an icon and remains a great option for car camping today. It has two adjustable burners, wind protection and can run for an hour on high with one 16.4-ounce propane tank.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF THE LAST YEAR

Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Gerber ComplEAT Tool
Gerber ComplEAT Tool
Gerber
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Think you can only fit a spork in your pack? Think again. This set nests together to save space and comes with everything you need to eat, clean and cook: a spatula, fork, spoon, tongs and 4-function multi-tool.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket
L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket
llbean.com
$100 $169

$69 OFF (41%)

This insulated jacket from L.L. Bean is made with NASA-developed Aerogel technology for even more warmth without weight, packs down small and doubles as a pillow when you need one on the trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

Classics are classic for a reason. Coleman has made some of the best camping gear for decades.  The capacity of this cooler alone makes it worth the price: it holds 85 cans. This makes it perfect for the beach, grilling in the backyard or car camping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$111 $159

$48 OFF (30%)

Patagonia knows outdoor gear — it has been one of the industry leaders since founder Yvon Chouinard started making climbing gear at his home in the late 50s. This jacket is made from a recycled wool blend that makes it a super comfy three-season layer. 

READ ABOUT THE 10 TYPES OF WOOL YOU NEED TO KNOW

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket
$100 $199

$99 OFF (50%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set
eagle creek amazon.com
$21 $40

$19 OFF (48%)

One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from Eagle Creek are one of our picks for the best packing cubes you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (26%)

This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

J.Crew Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt
J.Crew Stretch Organic Cotton Chambray Shirt
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF (50%)

This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASIC TEES FOR MEN

Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
skimresources.com
$100 $200

$100 OFF (50%)

These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes. 

READ OUR TOOTHBRUSH GUIDE

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)

Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane skimresources.com
$36 $72

$36 OFF (50%)

You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$199 $429

$230 OFF (54%)

This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS LE CREUSET

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF skimresources.com
$230 $435

$205 OFF (47%)

BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony skimresources.com
$998 $1,800

$802 OFF (45%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.

READ ABOUT MOUNTING A TV

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan — Refurbished
Dyson skimresources.com
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring. 

READ MORE ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

