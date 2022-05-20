BioLite, Maker of One of Our Favorite Headlamps, Is Offering 25% off Sitewide Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you have spent any time using a headlamp, you know that the features they boast are nice, but leave a little something to be desired. Max lumens can usually only be achieved for a few minutes and many headlamps just end up coming loose or bouncing all over the place as you move.

A couple of years ago, BioLite has changed that with its best-in-class HeadLamp 750. With eight light modes, including a visibility light on the rear battery pack, Constant Mode, which allows you to control your lumens and see steadier for longer and Run Forever mode, this is one of the most advanced headlamps ever — landing it in the GP100 as one of the best new outdoor products of the year. The 750 is still one of the most advanced headlamps you can buy and right now, BioLite is offering 25 percent off this headlamp, as well as everything else on its site during the Memorial Day Sale.

BioLite HeadLamp 750 BioLite bioliteenergy.com SAVE NOW

If you think the HeadLamp 750 is a little rich for your blood, we highly recommend its little brother, the HeadLamp 330, which packs a huge punch in a smaller frame. BioLite also boasts the exceptional CampStove 2 that comes either on its own or in a bundle that immediately improves your campsite chef skills.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io