BioLite, Maker of One of Our Favorite Headlamps, Is Offering 25% off Sitewide Today

If you have spent any time using a headlamp, you know that the features they boast are nice, but leave a little something to be desired. Max lumens can usually only be achieved for a few minutes and many headlamps just end up coming loose or bouncing all over the place as you move.
A couple of years ago, BioLite has changed that with its best-in-class HeadLamp 750. With eight light modes, including a visibility light on the rear battery pack, Constant Mode, which allows you to control your lumens and see steadier for longer and Run Forever mode, this is one of the most advanced headlamps ever — landing it in the GP100 as one of the best new outdoor products of the year. The 750 is still one of the most advanced headlamps you can buy and right now, BioLite is offering 25 percent off this headlamp, as well as everything else on its site during the Memorial Day Sale.
If you think the HeadLamp 750 is a little rich for your blood, we highly recommend its little brother, the HeadLamp 330, which packs a huge punch in a smaller frame. BioLite also boasts the exceptional CampStove 2 that comes either on its own or in a bundle that immediately improves your campsite chef skills.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 50% OFF
Stock up on trail essentials with Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale.
$325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our favorite down jacket, the Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Parka is stretchy and flexible while still offering the kind of warmth you need to survive in a snowstorm. And that makes this a truly incredible deal.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.
$120 $96 (20% OFF FOR MEMBERS W/ CODE 50YEARS)
One of Nike's most enduringly popular running sneakers, the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is comfortable, bouncy, featherlight, and more breathable than its predecessors. And it looks great, too.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
With an impressive 750-lumen maximum output and a design that's so sleek and lightweight you might forget you're wearing it, BioLite's Headlamp 750 is, put simply, one of the best around — and it is perfect for camping.
$2,664 $1,995 (25% OFF)
Perhaps the smartest, most efficient low-impact full-body fitness solution around right now, Hydrow's Memorial Day Package includes a 1:1 personal training session, a collection of accessories, free delivery and (of course) the machine itself.
$6,700 $5,950 (11% OFF)
A dining set is one of the best ways to set up your backyard patio for summertime hosting and hang-outs. This one from Outer rarely goes on sale, looks great, and will last through years and years of use.
$149 $96 (36% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER)
While these pants look like a classic chino, they're actually made from performance fabrics that are so lightweight that these pants can pack down smaller than a t-shirt. And they're a lot more comfortable than traditional cotton — so much so you might just make these your go-to daily pair.
$1,695 $1,441 (15% OFF)
Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.
$148 $63 (57% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
An elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple, this take on the trucker jacket is actually made from a polyester-cotton-wool blend (as opposed to denim). This is proof that a must-have jacket style can still be made unique, interesting and new.
$170 $140 (18% OFF)
Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Combining all the best parts of aviator and mountaineering styles, these collaboration sunglasses are as timeless as they are 100% UV-blocking. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
$569 $484 (15% OFF)
Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.
$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)
Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.
$188 $85 (55% OFF)
Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.
$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)
Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.
$169 $145 (15% OFF)
One of the toughest watches on the planet, this timepiece can survive water, mud, impacts, heat, cold, etcetera and keep right on ticking as accurately as ever. And that's just a fraction of what its capable of.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Not all yoga mats are created equal. This one, for instance, is made from natural rubber with a grippy stone-inspired surface, anti-odor properties, a lightweight design and at least 20 percent recycled materials.
$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)
Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.
$330 $250 (24% OFF)
Proclaimed as the "world's most efficient electric razor," this wet and dry Pro version has an upgraded head that's even more adept at trimming days-old beard scruff, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)
With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.