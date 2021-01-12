Nike Pegasus 37s Are Crazy Cheap, but There's a Hilarious Catch

As you may be aware, the New York Jets are pretty much the laughingstock of the National Football League. On a related note, if you love running and want your wallet to have the last laugh, it pays to be a fan! That's because one of our favorite Nike runners, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37, is a whopping 50 percent off... in the Jets-branded wrap.

To be fair, it's not the only team whose edition comes with a big discount. The Vikings, Giants, Lions, Cowboys and Eagles are all 43 percent off, and a bunch of other teams have had their prices slashed, too. We're sensing a bit of a trend here, as all the playoff teams — including the Browns! — are either full price or sold out.

If you actually like one of these teams or just don't give a crap about the NFL — and have small-ish feet, as that is most of what's still available — this scenario represents a great chance to score an excellent running shoe at an unbeatable price. As our reviewers noted, the Pegasus 37s feature top-notch levels of support, cushioning and durability.

Oh and even those godforsaken Jets fans can have a little chuckle: the New England Patriots version is also half off.

Price: $130 $64.97

