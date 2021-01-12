Nike Pegasus 37s Are Crazy Cheap, but There's a Hilarious Catch

As you may be aware, the New York Jets are pretty much the laughingstock of the National Football League. On a related note, if you love running and want your wallet to have the last laugh, it pays to be a fan! That's because one of our favorite Nike runners, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37, is a whopping 50 percent off... in the Jets-branded wrap.
To be fair, it's not the only team whose edition comes with a big discount. The Vikings, Giants, Lions, Cowboys and Eagles are all 43 percent off, and a bunch of other teams have had their prices slashed, too. We're sensing a bit of a trend here, as all the playoff teams — including the Browns! — are either full price or sold out.
If you actually like one of these teams or just don't give a crap about the NFL — and have small-ish feet, as that is most of what's still available — this scenario represents a great chance to score an excellent running shoe at an unbeatable price. As our reviewers noted, the Pegasus 37s feature top-notch levels of support, cushioning and durability.
Oh and even those godforsaken Jets fans can have a little chuckle: the New England Patriots version is also half off.
Price:
$130 $64.97
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)
If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal.
$14 OFF (10%)
These cotton percale sheets boast a 270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off.
$28 OFF (22%)
Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa.
$90 OFF (33%)
Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.
$974 OFF (15%)
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
$15 OFF (27%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$42 OFF (35%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%)
This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect.
$6 OFF (24%)
Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.
$92 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (58%)
This premium henley, made in shirting capital Portugal with Japanese materials, goes with anything and can be worn all year.
$81 OFF (34%)
This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade.
$120 OFF (40%)
Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.
$546 OFF (58%)
An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions.
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value.
$102 OFF (29%)
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
$84 OFF (62%)
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
$138 OFF (14%)
This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use.
$22 OFF (20%)
Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.
$34 OFF (40%)
These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$10 OFF (29%)
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
$99 OFF (28%)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$12 OFF (30%)
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
$20 OFF (40%)
Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021