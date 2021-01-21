Now Is a Great Time to Save on the Tools Every Home Needs

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As we've all been spending more time at home throughout the pandemic, you've probably started to pay more attention to the little projects that need to be done around the house. Perhaps you're feeling courageous and want to take on a DIY project of your own. Either way, you're going to need tools to get these things done.

Power tools may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to what you need to keep around the house, but if you've ever tried installing a wall-mounted TV with a screwdriver, you know that there has to be a faster, less painful way of doing things. Right now, Home Depot is offering up huge savings on power tool kits that are easy to stash away in the garage or closet.

Save $100 on this kit from Ryobi, which has just about any power tool you'd need for basic projects, plus two batteries to keep things moving. If you want a more robust kit, check out this one from DeWalt, which is $320 off the normal price. And if a drill and impact driver set is what you're looking for, Milwaukee makes some of the best in the biz, and are $30 off. If you find yourself looking for something else, there are also tons of other deals on tools up to 40% off.

