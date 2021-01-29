Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Portable Fire Pit Is on Sale, but There's a Catch

The Bonfire from Solo Stove is deeply discounted, but will not ship until February 8th.

fire pit
Solo Stove

For me, one of the highlights of winter is posting up by the fire, roasting some marshmallows, and sharing stories. The only problem is, most places, including my tiny apartment backyard, don't have a fire pit. Even if they do, a fire usually ends up leaving everyone smelling like smoke and a little stuffed up from inhaling nasty air for a couple hours. Solo Stove has solved both of those problems with its Bonfire fire pit, which is on sale right now. If you order this weekend, you can get it for $260 — $90 less than the normal price. The only catch is that it won't ship until February 8th. But at this point, nobody is really doing anything anyway, so waiting a little over a week is no problem.

The Bonfire only weighs 20 pounds, meaning you can easily move it around, whether you're choosing different spots in your yard or loading it up for a trip to a friend's house (once it is safe, of course). The Bonfire also addresses pesky smoke by utilizing proprietary airflow technology to create a super efficient burn, making it easier to enjoy the warmth and the good company.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Manduka MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka skimresources.com
$20 $40

$20 OFF (50%)

With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$62 $90

$28 OFF (31%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$48 $65

$17 OFF (26%)

These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS OF 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad skimresources.com
$60 $120

$60 OFF (50%)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
$550 $600

$50 OFF (8%)

Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$70 $90

$20 OFF (22%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)

To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS OF 2020

W&P Porter Mug
W&P Porter Mug
Porter skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

READ ABOUT 9 GADGETS THAT WON'T LET YOU DOWN IN 2021

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
skimresources.com
$119 $160

$41 OFF (26%)

Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE 10 TYPES OF WOOL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

Taschen Architecture in the 20th Century
Taschen Architecture in the 20th Century
skimresources.com
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%)

This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE TABLES FOR ANY BUDGET

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

