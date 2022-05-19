Today's Top Stories
One of Our Favorite Duffel Bags Is on Sale, but There's a Catch

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is one of the best bags around, and you can get a big discount on one right now, but only in one color.

By Will Porter
duffel bag
Patagonia

If you've been in an airport or train station at any point over the past five years or so, odds are pretty high that you have seen one of Patagonia's hardy Black Hole duffel bags. Recognizable by the shine of its ripstop nylon, the Black Hole duffel has been lauded for its weather resistance and sturdiness as well as its subtle flair. The bags are versatile, coming in a handful of shapes and sizes that work for a weekend getaway, a month-long excursion, or even just one night at visiting family. Right now, you can pick up the 55-liter Black Hole in Abalone Blue for only $83, which is $56 off the normal price.

Patagonia
Black Hole Duffel Bag 55L
Patagonia patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

Sure, it's only on sale in one color, but it isn't a bad color, and you probably won't have to worry about confusing it with someone else's bag on the luggage carousel. We think it's one of the most durable duffel bags around, so if you're in on the bag but are waiting for a deal, now is the time to go for it.

SHOP NOW

