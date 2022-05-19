One of Our Favorite Duffel Bags Is on Sale, but There's a Catch

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
If you've been in an airport or train station at any point over the past five years or so, odds are pretty high that you have seen one of Patagonia's hardy Black Hole duffel bags. Recognizable by the shine of its ripstop nylon, the Black Hole duffel has been lauded for its weather resistance and sturdiness as well as its subtle flair. The bags are versatile, coming in a handful of shapes and sizes that work for a weekend getaway, a month-long excursion, or even just one night at visiting family. Right now, you can pick up the 55-liter Black Hole in Abalone Blue for only $83, which is $56 off the normal price.
Sure, it's only on sale in one color, but it isn't a bad color, and you probably won't have to worry about confusing it with someone else's bag on the luggage carousel. We think it's one of the most durable duffel bags around, so if you're in on the bag but are waiting for a deal, now is the time to go for it.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$1,695 $1,441 (15% OFF)
Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.
$148 $63 (57% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
An elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple, this take on the trucker jacket is actually made from a polyester-cotton-wool blend (as opposed to denim). This is proof that a must-have jacket style can still be made unique, interesting and new.
$170 $140 (18% OFF)
Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Combining all the best parts of aviator and mountaineering styles, these collaboration sunglasses are as timeless as they are 100% UV-blocking. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
$569 $484 (15% OFF)
Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.
$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)
Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.
$188 $85 (55% OFF)
Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.
$16 $11 (30% OFF)
Everyone needs a bit of storage from time to time and this option takes the classic milk crate and elevates it into something you can be proud to show off. It's versatile, beautiful, and so inexpensive you could buy one in every color and then some.
$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)
Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.
$169 $145 (15% OFF)
One of the toughest watches on the planet, this timepiece can survive water, mud, impacts, heat, cold, etcetera and keep right on ticking as accurately as ever. And that's just a fraction of what its capable of.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Not all yoga mats are created equal. This one, for instance, is made from natural rubber with a grippy stone-inspired surface, anti-odor properties, a lightweight design and at least 20 percent recycled materials.
$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)
Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.
$330 $250 (24% OFF)
Proclaimed as the "world's most efficient electric razor," this wet and dry Pro version has an upgraded head that's even more adept at trimming days-old beard scruff, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)
With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.
$160 $96 (40% OFF)
With gorgeous mid-century minimalist styling, a small footprint (that still has integrated storage) and lightweight materials, this is the perfect desk for smaller and/or more crowded spaces. If you work from home and need a new desk, give this one a gander.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.