Our Favorite Smart Air Purifier Is on Sale Right Now

When it comes to air quality in your home, you always want to know exactly what is going on. What are you breathing? How long until the air quality is up to snuff? Thanks to our favorite smart air purifier, the Mila Smart Air Purifier, these things are no longer in question. And right now it's $39 off on Amazon.

This powerful machine has an in-depth display that offers information you hardly ever see on an air purifier — these numbers are usually only available through an app. This keeps things simple. Mila can take a target AQI (air quality index) and will tell you exactly how long it will take to hit that number and how that compares to the outdoor AQI at the time. It also monitors temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide, so you don't have to worry about what is going on around you.

If you're looking for the best smart air purifier out there, now is the time to snag the Mila while it's 11 percent off at Amazon today.

