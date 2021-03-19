Score a Heritage Blanket from Woolrich for 20% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Established in 1830 in Pennsylvania, Woolrich has a world-class pedigree when it comes to wool and hardy goods.

The brand's blankets even made it through battle — it was one of the suppliers of blankets to the Union soldiers during the Civil War. If you're looking to add a comfy blanket that is also tough as nails to your home, right now you can score 20 percent off a selection of blankets from Woolrich with the code EXTRA20.

You may not be off to Gettysburg or driving cattle across the west, but a Woolrich blanket is a handsome addition to your living room or bedroom. There are multiple size options and a handful of timeless designs that match any aesthetic.

